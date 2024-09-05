INSIDE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: Sai Pallavi performs traditional Baduga dance at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding

Apart from her professional front, the popular actress Sai Pallavi recently grabbed the spotlight as she attended her sister Pooja Kannan’s grand wedding ceremony. The pictures and videos of the actress dancing and celebrating the new beginnings of her sister’s life were all over social media. People, especially Sai Pallavi’s die-hard fans, loved seeing their idol dressed beautifully in all traditional outfits and looking so beautiful. On a similar note, some new pictures and videos from Sai Pallavi’s sister’s wedding have surfaced on the Internet. Take a look at them, especially where she performs traditional Baduga dance with family and friends.

One of the pictures that is going viral on social media shows Sai Pallavi in an all-white saree of her. People have been going gaga over her fashion statement and calling her a true diva when it comes to simple yet elegant styling. Sai has completed her look with white bangles, a matching pearl necklace, and flowers on her half-opened hair.

In yet another look from her sister Pooja Kanan’s ceremony, the diva has stunned everyone with her traditional blue and golden saree that screams royalty. Sai Pallavi has opted for classic temple jewelry and, as usual, kept her makeup minimum. The Thandel actress is seen posing with friends and family at the event. Sai definitely had a gala time at her sister’s wedding.

Talking about Sai Pallavi at Pooja Kanan’s wedding, how can we forget about her Baduga dance, where she dances to the tunes of traditional music, rejoicing about her time with her close and loved ones?

Advertisement

How would you rate Sai Pallavi’s looks from her sister’s wedding? Let us know in the comments.

Coming to her work front, Sai Pallavi has an exciting lineup of projects. To start with, the actress will be seen in the biographical film titled Amaran. Sai Pallavi will also be seen in Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. The upcoming film is expected to release on December 20, 2024.

Besides, her collaboration with Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, Ramayana, has also been the talk of the town. Sai has been roped in to play Sita the mythological project has already gone on floors. As per reports, Ramayana will tentatively be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: 5 South Indian movies like Kantara: Mammootty’s Bramayugam to Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona