WATCH: Sivakarthikeyan was questioned 'Are you Adutha Thalapathy'? Here's how his fans reacted

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the best actors in Tamil cinema. He is currently gearing up for the release of Amaran co-starring Sai Pallavi. Recently, the Maaveeran star jetted off to Malaysia to promote his upcoming movie and interacted with fans during an event.

There, the actor was asked whether he is the next Thalapathy of Tamil cinema amid loud chants of ‘Adutha Thalapathy’ by his fans. Sivakarthikeyan was taken aback and said, "Adhellam illa Oru Thalapathy, Oru Thala, Oru UlagaNayagan, Oru Superstar ... Indha aduthu lam venam pa. (There's only one Thalapathy, one Thala, one Superstar, and one Ulaganayagan and I don't want to do this next)."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in his latest release The Greatest of All Time. He appeared in a cameo role in the movie. During an interview with ZEE Tamil, director Venkat Prabhu opened up about his scene with Vijay in the GOAT and how they improvised it.

In the scene, Venkat Prabhu had particularly asked the Varisu actor to say, "Itha vachukonga (take this away), Siva" as he gave a gun to the Amaran star. However, Vijay improvised it and said, "Thuppakiya pudinga (put the gun), Siva".

"Thuppakki is his film, and handing over the gun to Sivakarthikeyan while saying, ‘It’s all in your hands,’ was such a great move from Vijay sir," The GOAT director added.

For the unversed, during Sivakarthikeyan's cameo appearance, Vijay asks him to keep an eye on the antagonist Mohan. He further hands him a gun and says that the lives of all the people in the stadium are in your hands. This scene sent viewers into a frenzy as they thought it was a way for Vijay to pass on his baton to the rising star before his political entry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is all set for the release of Amaran this Diwali, on October 31. In the film, the actor will essay the role of late Major Mukund Varadarajan who passed away tragically during a search operation in Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy reveals THIS reason as to why he chose Sivakarthikeyan as lead in biopic movie