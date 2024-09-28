Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy reveals THIS reason as to why he chose Sivakarthikeyan as lead in biopic movie

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran is inching closer to its release, slated to hit the big screens on October 31, 2024. In a recent media interaction, while promoting the film in Malaysia, the movie’s director revealed that he chose SK as the lead because of his common man representation.

The director revealed that any artist could have played Major Mukund Varadarajan's role, but the martyred soldier was a common man who did extraordinary things in life. Because of this, he wanted someone who stardom along with being connected to the audience as a common person.

The film Amaran starring SK in the lead role is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Millitary by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh which itself is based on soldier Mukund Varadarajan’s life. The biographical action flick is co-produced by Kamal Haasan with Sai Pallavi playing the leading lady.

In the same promotional the leading lady revealed that despite being her first time playing a character in a biopic she had done it her own way and stayed true to the emotions it has. Moreover, Sai Pallavi also revealed how she met the real-life Indhu Varghese in preparation of the role and how it helped her understand the depth of the love they shared.

Earlier, the makers of Amaran had unveiled an introduction for Sai’s character Indhu Rebecca Varghese who plays the soldier’s wife. The video shared by the makers portrayed her character in a cute and lovable manner with the caption, “The Heart of Amaran.”

Advertisement

Check out the intro of Sai Pallavi from Amaran:

The upcoming biographical action flick also features an ensemble cast of actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor was recently seen playing the lead role in Thalapathy Vijay’s action movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT in a cameo role. The film featured the actor as himself having a humorous interaction with the protagonist. Furthermore, the actor is also playing the lead role in AR Murugadoss directorial, tentatively called SK23 aka SKxARM.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR’s fan passes away after suffering from a heart attack while watching Devara in theater