Here’s how Silambarasan TR replied to Virat Kohli calling Nee Singam Dhan his current favorite; fans expect biopic

Silambarasan TR is back in the limelight with buzz surrounding one of his upcoming projects. Rumor has it that the actor is in talks to star in a biopic of a popular Indian cricketer.

The speculation gained momentum after Virat Kohli mentioned in a recent interview how much he enjoys listening to the track Nee Singam Dhaan from Silambarasan’s film Patthu Thala.

Soon enough, a clip of this interesting revelation was shared by Virat’s IPL team RCB on Twitter, which led the Thug Life actor to comment and react, “Nee singam dhan @imVkohli,” which translates to 'You are indeed a lion.'

Reports circulating within the industry suggest that Silambarasan TR, who has been working on his physique and sporting a beard similar to Virat Kohli’s, may be in talks to portray the cricketer in an upcoming biopic.

However, these reports remain unconfirmed, as Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have yet to comment on any such plans by a producer.

While some may view the banter between the actor and cricketer as just casual, the idea of Silambarasan TR starring in a Virat Kohli biopic would certainly add an intriguing element to his film lineup.

On the work front, Silambarasan is currently gearing up for his next big release, Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Kamal Haasan in the lead along with other actors such as Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra and more.

The Tamil actioner is slated for a theatrical release on June 5 and the movie has already garnered considerable buzz among fans.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is currently busy with the ongoing IPL 2025, where he is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The cricketer is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and the couple are parents to two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

