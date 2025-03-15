Parasakthi: Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph joins shoot for Sivakarthikeyan-Ravi Mohan starrer? Find out

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan starrer Parasakthi is currently undergoing shooting, and it seems the cast is expanding by the day. In a recent update, Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph was spotted on the sets of the movie.

A recently surfaced picture from the Parasakthi sets in Sri Lanka shows Basil Joseph sitting alongside Ravi Mohan. While an official announcement about his inclusion has not been made, it appears that he was in costume, suggesting he is playing a role. If confirmed, this would mark Basil’s debut in Tamil cinema.

See the papped picture here:

The filming of Parasakthi has been progressing at full speed for some time now. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and is expected to be a period political drama. The movie is based on the true events of the Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that took place in 1965.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the movie will feature an ensemble cast, including Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali as co-leads. With Basil Joseph also joining the lineup, the film is expected to have Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, and Guru Somasundaram in pivotal roles. The movie’s soundtrack and score are composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Earlier, the project was supposed to be headlined by Suriya under his banner, 2D Entertainment. Initially titled Puranaanooru, the film was later shelved and was expected to feature actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Verma, and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in key roles.

Regarding his upcoming projects, Sivakarthikeyan is set to hit the big screens this year with his action thriller Madharasi. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, and more in significant roles.

On the other hand, Basil Joseph was recently seen in Ponman, a dark comedy thriller that debuted on OTT and has been receiving immense praise from netizens.

Additionally, the actor-director will next be seen in Marana Mass, which is being bankrolled by Tovino Thomas.