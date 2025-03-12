BUZZ: Ravi Mohan to don the director’s hat for a comedy entertainer starring Yogi Babu

Ravi Mohan is currently involved in films like Parasakthi and Karathey Babu. Now, it seems that the actor is also set to make his directorial debut this year.

According to a buzz from cinephile Amutha Bharathi, the actor is all set to turn director with a comedy entertainer this year. The report states that the movie is likely to feature Yogi Babu in the lead role, with shooting expected to begin in July 2025.

However, as of now, this remains speculation, as no official confirmation has been made. Additionally, the actor recently announced the launch of his own production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, which has yet to reveal details about its projects.

Moving ahead, Ravi Mohan was last seen in the lead role in the movie Kadhalikka Neramillai. The romantic comedy, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and co-starring Nithya Menen, was loosely based on the 2010 American film The Switch, which starred Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.

Apart from Ravi and Nithya, the movie also featured an ensemble cast, including Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, T. J. Bhanu, John Kokken, Lal, Mano, and many more in key roles.

The film tells the story of a young woman who dreams of having a family but struggles as she falls for a man who has no interest in marriage or children. This leads to a series of humorous moments and explores whether she ultimately finds her true love.

Moving forward, Ravi Mohan is next set to appear in a pivotal role in the film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The Sudha Kongara directorial is said to focus on the anti-Hindi agitation movement that began decades ago.

With SK in the lead role, Ravi Mohan is expected to play the main antagonist in the movie. Moreover, the film also features actors like Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.