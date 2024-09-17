'We had a small fallout': When Trisha addressed rumors about her fight with Nayanthara- THROWBACK

Trisha Krishnan and Nayanthara once shared a great bond with each other. However, a few years ago, rumors began to circulate suggesting that the two actresses had a fallout. Some reports even claimed that Trisha and Nayanthara stopped talking to each other due to professional reasons.

In an interview with Indiaglitz, Trisha quashed all these rumors and provided a clarification. She addressed the rumors about her feud with Nayanthara and agreed that they did have a fallout.

Trisha said, "Nayan has been in this industry for over a decade. Most of our issues were media-created. We had a small fallout due to personal reasons and mutual friends, but we never fought."

Later, Nayanthara also opened up about her misunderstandings with Trisha in one of her old interviews. She said, "When she made the effort to talk to me, what more was needed? I really appreciate her for that."

According to media reports, Trisha and Nayanthara had a supposed clash over the film titled Kuruvi. Initially, both of the actresses were considered for the female lead part, but the role eventually went to Trisha.

Soon after, rumors began to spread that Nayanthara and Trisha were not on talking terms. Nevertheless, both the actresses clarified the issue.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha has several promising films in her lineup. She is currently gearing up for the release of her film VidaaMuyarchi, featuring Ajith Kumar as the main lead. Trisha will also be seen sharing screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara. Recently, the actress unveiled the first-look poster from her film Identity, co-starring Tovino Thomas. It is also rumored that she might join the star cast of Good Bad Ugly.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Nayanthara will be seen in a romantic film starring Kavin. She will also feature in films including Dear Students, Mannangatti Since 1960, and Test. It is also speculated that she might join Yash starrer Toxic. However, neither Nayanthara nor the makers of Toxic have confirmed the news yet.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Trisha Krishnan said 'It's not my cup of tea' as she chose modeling over acting