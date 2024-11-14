‘We had agreed not to interfere in each other’s lives’: Amrutha Suresh on divorce from ex-husband Bala

Actor Bala’s ugly spat with his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh became a topic on every gossip column when the latter filed a complaint on grounds of harassment against him. Later on, the actor went on to tie the knot for the third time with his Chennai-based cousin Kokila. Amid all the fiasco, Amrutha finally broke her silence and revealed why she took time to open up on her side of the story.

During a Q&A session on Facebook, Amrutha mentioned how it was her parents who were burdened with the blame for her issues. She added how people were quick to judge her and question her upbringing, while she never got the chance to speak up and reveal her side of the story.

She said, “There’s no point blaming anyone. People speak based on what they know. I hadn’t explained what happened.”

Moving on, Amrutha emphasized she never wanted to play the victim card and added how, at the time of their divorce, she and Bala had agreed that they would not interfere in each other’s lives here onwards.

Amrutha revealed, “If I had opened up earlier, people would have said I was playing the victim card. I didn’t want that. It takes two hands to clap. At the time of our divorce, we had agreed not to interfere in each other’s lives, say anything negative, make public remarks or bring our daughter into the media. I also felt it was important to respect the court’s decision.”

Amid the ongoing controversy going on with Amrutha, it was back on October 23, 2024, when Bala tied the knot with his cousin Kokila. Their pictures from the intimate celebration had gone viral on social media within no time, and the couple rejoiced in their union, surrounded by friends and family members.

However, despite the happy occasion, Bala also received quite a lot of criticism from the fans who spoke ill about him tying the knot yet again.

Addressing the media, Bala, on the contrary, informed how Kokila had loved him since her very childhood and that by their marriage he was fulfilling one of her long-cherished dreams.

He further assured that it would be his last wedding whatsoever and was sanguine that it would be well and prosperous for the two of them. Lastly, they remarked how they sought only good blessings and well wishes from everyone and was fine if some did not even relay those feelings for them.

