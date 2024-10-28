‘We will soon have a baby’: Actor Bala on age gap of 18 years with third wife Kokila; addresses ‘jealous’ critics of their marriage

Bala grabbed attention lately as he tied the knot for the third time to his cousin Kokila. The actor had already remained in the limelight for some time ever since his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh lodged a complaint of harassment against him. Amid this, the news of his third marriage wasn’t welcomed cordially by many. Recently, Bala spilled the beans on his desire to welcome a child with Kokila, who is 18 years younger to him.

During a press revelation, Bala addressed the criticisms coming his way for marrying so many times and dismissed them as nothing more than petty jealousy. He further revealed that his wife, aged 24, will now have all his assets worth crores and will live like his queen. Moreover, the star shared that he desires to have a baby with Kokila soon.

Bala said, “My wife, let her be her. We will soon have a baby. We will have a good married life. I will live as a king and she as a queen. Everyone with me will be fine.” The actor added, “If anyone feels jealous after seeing this, it’s their fault.”

Continuing with his remark, Bala mentioned that the people who criticized them were merely jealous of his wealth and worth, and so continue to pinpoint his many marriages. He added that his wife Kokila is 24 years old and she has remained with him for a long time now.”

Not just Bala, but Kokila also had some fond remarks to make about her husband. She claimed that while he was alone all these years of his life, she would bet here now for him and would never let him be alone.

Kokila also revealed the one quality of the actor that made her fall in love with him. She revealed how Bala’s helping nature made her realize her unwavering love for him.

She said, “Mama was alone so far. I am there now. Mama used to help everyone at his young age. That’s the reason I fell in love with him in the first place.”

Well, this hasn’t been the first time that Bala has showcased a sense of strong will in standing strong against all the criticism and trolling coming his way after he announced this third marriage to Kokila.

In yet one of his previous media statements right after his wedding, the actor confirmed that this would be his last marriage. Moreover, talking about the trolls, he mentioned how Kokila remains unaffected by the same since most of the comments are written in Malayalam, a language his wife isn’t well versed in.

He had even mentioned how Kokila had always loved him since her very young age, and reflected her feelings for Bala in a secret diary she kept.

