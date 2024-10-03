Netizens react as Nagarjuna Akkineni takes legal action against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her remarks on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce

Nagarjuna Akkineni has decided to file a lawsuit against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for her remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. Chay himself announced the official notification of the case being filed through a post on his social media accounts.

The actor has lodged a complaint against the minister, accusing her of attempting to tarnish the reputation and image of his family. The charges filed against the minister include criminal defamation, which may lead to a legal dispute and financial compensation.

Check out the official notification of complaint filed by Nagarjuna Akkineni

See how netizens are reacting to it:

For those who are unclear on the matter, Telangana Cabinet Minister Konda Surekha had recently sparked controversy making a remark on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce. In a comment made by the politician, she alleged that BRS working president KTR played a significant role in their divorce.

The minister also alleged that KTR has been influencing the Telugu film industry for quite some time and it is because of him that many actresses have left the industry.

The remarks made by the politician have faced widespread criticism from the Telugu film industry, which has voiced its disapproval of her statements. Initially, Nagarjuna Akkineni himself called out the minister’s words and said, “As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false,” (translated from Telugu).

Advertisement

Check out the tweet made by Nagarjuna Akkineni:

Subsequently, former couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya also spoke out against her. Both of them took it to their Instagram handles where Sam said, “I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy. My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation.”

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya also had a similar answer to the minister and conveyed that their decision to split was made in peace and was because of the differing life goals they had. The actor also added that his decision to stay quiet on the matter was because of his respect towards his ex-wife and his own family.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who wants to quit acting at 35, left engineering to pursue fashion design, and has worked with Dhanush