THROWBACK: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu admitted she had doubts about Naga Chaitanya’s ’I love you’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were once one of the most popular couples in the Indian film industry. However, the two announced their divorce back in 2021 due to personal reasons. Nevertheless, the two once shared a great bond and let's look back at the time when they openly confessed their love for each other.

Earlier, during an interview with TFPC, Naga Chaitanya was asked to go down on one knee to propose to Samantha. While he was going to do it, Samantha said, "Say like you mean it."

Naga Chaitanya felt hesitant at first but eventually confessed his love for Samantha. He said, "Samantha, I love you from the bottom of my heart." Samantha was not at all convinced by Naga Chaitanya's love confession and said, "Did you believe it? I didn't buy it."

Nonetheless, Naga Chaitanya again proposed to Samantha and said that he meant what he said and he loved her.

While the two were open about their love for one another, it was not easy for them to break silence on their relationship after their divorce.

Back when Samantha spoke to Karan Johar at his show Koffee With Karan Season 7, she opened up about her feelings after the divorce. She said that it's been hard on her but it was a good decision. She said, "Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes. The situation is not amicable right now, but it may be sometime in the future."

Samantha further revealed that she went through a lot after the divorce and she was trolled all the time. She said, "I couldn’t really complain about it because I chose that path. I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And when the separation happened, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers."

Nevertheless, Naga Chaitanya is now engaged to Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

