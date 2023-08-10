Made In Heaven Season 2 Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur's layered drama is lengthy and partly engaging

Plot:

The season 2 of the celebrated drama series, Made In Heaven continues from where it left last season. Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) is going through her divorce with Adil (Jim Sarbh), seeing a new companion, looking after her little niece's educational requirements, dealing with her mother who's insistent on a higher alimony for her daughter, and is finally also trying to keep her company Made In Heaven afloat. Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) is dealing with drug abuse and gambling addiction. He is also trying to keep up with his mother who's in her final stage of cancer and doesn't approve of his sexuality, obviously apart from making things work at Made In Heaven. There's a new recruit in the firm, in the form of Bulbul Jauhari (Mona Singh) who takes up auditing responsibilities. She too has been facing domestic violence and is facing troubles coping up with her adolescent son. Each episode of Made In Heaven Season 2 has different clients who approach the wedding planners at Made In Heaven to organise and manage their opulent wedding functions. Each family has dysfunctionalities and we see how few social stigmas persist even in this modern age.



What works:

Made In Heaven Season 2 is rich and layered. Every episode of the show deals with and challenges existing taboos. Varied themes like skin colour, sexuality, extra-marital affairs, domestic abuse, drug abuse, opportunism and more are carefully touched upon. The show has been mounted lavishly and there is absolutely nothing to complain when it comes to costumes and set design. Since the show is an ensemble and every episode has guest appearances of popular faces from the entertainment industry, it is able to keep viewers invested. Many interesting personal stories branch out through the seven episodes. There is something for everyone.



What doesn't:

The screenplay is slow and only partly engaging. Episodes are too lengthy. There are several conflicts that simply feel forced into the narrative. Many a times, it feels like the story is going in circles and leading nowhere.

Performances:

Sobhita plays her complex character well. She has grace and poise. She carries herself very well and confidently.

Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra is convincing. He shows great vulnerability in his performance.

Mona Singh as Bulbul shines in her strong author-backed role.

Every other actor in the show does their job diligently and honestly.



Verdict:

Made In Heaven Season 2 is rich and layered but is lengthy and only partly engaging. It fits well with the kind of dysfunctional dramas that Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby are known to make but there is a lot that's left to be desired in the second season of this very successful drama series.

