Advertisement
Made in Heaven Season 2 movie poster

Made In Heaven Season 2

Hindi

Drama
Romance

10 Aug 2023

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Made In Heaven Season 2 Review: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur's layered drama is lengthy and partly engaging

Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby's Made In Heaven Season 2, led by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, plays pretty much on the lines of dysfunctional dramas that the makers are known to make.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Aug 10, 2023   |  12:00 AM IST  |  492
News Comment Share
Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Mona Singh

Made In Heaven Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video (Credit: Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby)

Key Highlight

  • Made In Heaven Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
  • Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur give very formidable performances as Tara and Karan.

Name: Made in Heaven Season 2

Rating: 2.5

Plot:

The season 2 of the celebrated drama series, Made In Heaven continues from where it left last season. Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) is going through her divorce with Adil (Jim Sarbh), seeing a new companion, looking after her little niece's educational requirements, dealing with her mother who's insistent on a higher alimony for her daughter, and is finally also trying to keep her company Made In Heaven afloat. Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) is dealing with drug abuse and gambling addiction. He is also trying to keep up with his mother who's in her final stage of cancer and doesn't approve of his sexuality, obviously apart from making things work at Made In Heaven. There's a new recruit in the firm, in the form of Bulbul Jauhari (Mona Singh) who takes up auditing responsibilities. She too has been facing domestic violence and is facing troubles coping up with her adolescent son. Each episode of Made In Heaven Season 2 has different clients who approach the wedding planners at Made In Heaven to organise and manage their opulent wedding functions. Each family has dysfunctionalities and we see how few social stigmas persist even in this modern age.


What works:

Made In Heaven Season 2 is rich and layered. Every episode of the show deals with and challenges existing taboos. Varied themes like skin colour, sexuality, extra-marital affairs, domestic abuse, drug abuse, opportunism and more are carefully touched upon. The show has been mounted lavishly and there is absolutely nothing to complain when it comes to costumes and set design. Since the show is an ensemble and every episode has guest appearances of popular faces from the entertainment industry, it is able to keep viewers invested. Many interesting personal stories branch out through the seven episodes. There is something for everyone.


What doesn't:

The screenplay is slow and only partly engaging. Episodes are too lengthy. There are several conflicts that simply feel forced into the narrative. Many a times, it feels like the story is going in circles and leading nowhere.

 

Watch the Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer

Performances:

Sobhita plays her complex character well. She has grace and poise. She carries herself very well and confidently.
Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra is convincing. He shows great vulnerability in his performance.
Mona Singh as Bulbul shines in her strong author-backed role.
Every other actor in the show does their job diligently and honestly.


Verdict:

Made In Heaven Season 2 is rich and layered but is lengthy and only partly engaging. It fits well with the kind of dysfunctional dramas that Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby are known to make but there is a lot that's left to be desired in the second season of this very successful drama series.

You can now watch Made In Heaven Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the f...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the same topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre...

Drama,Romance

Released on: 28 Jul 2023

Critics Ratings: 3

Collection: Rupees Sign 106.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Barbie

Barbie

Comedy,Romance

Released on: 21 Jul 2023

Critics Ratings: 3.5
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

Drama

Released on: 21 Jul 2023

Critics Ratings: 4.5

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Jailer 2023 movie Video Icon

Jailer

Action • Crime

Release date: 10 Aug 2023

Gran Turismo 2023 movie Video Icon

Gran Turismo

Action • Drama

Release date: 11 Aug 2023

Animal 2023 movie Video Icon

Animal

Action • Crime

Release date: 11 Aug 2023

Red, White, & Royal Blue 2023 movie Video Icon

Red, White, & Royal Blue

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 11 Aug 2023

Heart of Stone 2023 movie Video Icon

Heart Of Stone

Action • Thriller

Release date: 11 Aug 2023

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues 2023 movie Video Icon

Gadar 2: The Katha Con...

Action • Drama

Release date: 11 Aug 2023

OMG 2 2023 movie Video Icon

OMG 2

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 11 Aug 2023

Gadar 2 2023 movie Video Icon

Gadar 2

Drama

Release date: 11 Aug 2023

Bhola Shankar 2023 movie Video Icon

Bhola Shankar

Action • Drama

Release date: 11 Aug 2023

Blue Beetle 2023 movie Video Icon

Blue Beetle

Action • Superhero

Release date: 18 Aug 2023

latest movies

Medusa Deluxe 2023 movie Video Icon

Medusa Deluxe

Drama

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2023 movie Video Icon

Teenage Mutant Ninja T...

Action

Meg 2: The Trench 2023 movie Video Icon

Meg 2: The Trench

Action • Horror

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food 2023 movie Video Icon

Poisoned: The Dirty Tr...

Documentary

The Beanie Bubble 2023 movie Video Icon

The Beanie Bubble

Comedy • Drama

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie 2023 movie Video Icon

Miraculous: Ladybug & ...

Action • Adventure

Haunted Mansion 2023 movie Video Icon

Haunted Mansion

Comedy • Drama

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2023 movie Video Icon

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre...

Drama • Romance

3

Paradise 2023 movie Video Icon

Paradise

Action • Science-Fiction

Stephen Curry: Underrated 2023 movie Video Icon

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Documentary

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close