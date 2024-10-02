‘Would like to be in a position to still love them…’: Naga Chaitanya’s fiancée Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her idea of relationship

Sobhita Dhulipala has been making the headlines for quite some time now, especially after the actress announced her engagement with actor Naga Chaitanya. In a recent interview with India Today, the actress was asked about her ideas about relationships.

Reacting to the same, she revealed that she does not have any sort of deal-breakers or conditions when it comes to love and relationships. The actress added how she does not believe in terms like 'describing a person in 3 words' or 'naming one thing that someone won’t like'.

Sobhita further added, “I can tell you things that I admire deeply or things that I am immediately moved by but if I were to say I don’t like someone who does this or if I have to be in a situation where a loved one or family does something like that, I would like to be in a position to still love them.”

The actress further emphasized the need for trust in her relationships. She iterated that her feelings for someone should not be dependent on their actions and said, “I don’t think my love is conditional that way.”

The Ponniyin Selvan actress had recently gotten engaged to her rumored boyfriend Naga Chaitanya. The duo had entered the commitment after an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad consisting of both their families. The couple had been apparently dating each other for quite some time, so much so that they were spotted together in various instances.

Advertisement

Coming to the actress’ work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was recently seen in the Hindi-language drama movie called Love, Sitara. The film directed by Vandana Kataria deals with aspects of relationships in modern times and dysfunctional families.

The film is said to have picturized the actress as a strong and straightforward character which Sobhita claims to have resonated with her real-self. Besides the actress, the film also features actors like Rajeev Siddhartha, Sonali Kulkarni, B. Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, and many more in key roles.

The film which was released on September 27, 2024, directly on OTT is available for streaming on ZEE5.

ALSO READ: Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu pay their respects to Bapu