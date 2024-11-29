‘You have made it a phenomenon’: Allu Arjun’s speech for fans ahead of Pushpa 2 release

Allu Arjun is all set to bring spectacle on the silver screen with his labor of love, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial has been in the works for the last three years, and as it approaches release, the film has caused a lot of excitement. Recently, the team flew down to Mumbai and hosted a promotional event, where Allu Arjun’s note of gratitude for his fans won hearts.

Speaking at the event, Allu Arjun claimed that while he and filmmaker Sukumar merely made a film, it was ultimately the fans who made the entire Pushpa franchise a phenomenon itself.

Hailing the forthcoming sequel to be the greatest one made ever in Indian cinema, the actor said, “We have made a film, but you have made it a phenomenon. With utmost humility, I would like to say you have made it biggest film in the Indian film industry. Even after 3 years of its release, it still stays at the top.”

Well, Pushpa 2 not only marks the return of Allu Arjun in the titular character of ‘Pushpa Raj’ but also Rashmika Mandanna in her role of Srivalli as well as Fahadh Faasil as IPS officer named SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

While Rashmika and Allu Arjun have joined in most of the promotional events so far for Pushpa 2, it is the absence of Fahadh Faasil that has raised a question in the minds of many.

Advertisement

However, during the promotional event of the film in Chennai, AA talked about it while expressing sincere regard for the actor and heaping praises on the spectacular performance he delivered in the movie.

Allu Arjun had said, “For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today.”

Meanwhile, several songs of Pushpa 2 have already been released, the latest being a breathtaking dance number, Kissik, starring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela. The electrifying track, created by Devi Sri Prasad, seems to have hit the right chords amongst the listeners.

A fourth single from the film, Peelings, is slated to be released on December 1, 2024. All in all, the movie would hit the theaters on December 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remake her wedding outfit as revenge against Naga Chaitanya after their divorce?