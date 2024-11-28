Allu Arjun FINALLY reacts to Fahadh Faasil's absence from all Pushpa 2 events: 'I really wish we both..'

Pushpa 2: The Rule is just days away from its release. Ahead of the big day, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are busy promoting the film. During a recent event in Kochi, the former addressed Fahadh Faasil's absence from the promotions. His comments quickly caught everyone's attention.

Allu Arjun expressed his feelings about the Aavesham actor's absence at the event. He mentioned that working with Fahadh was a memorable experience. He said he missed his co-star and wished they could have shared the stage in Kerala.

Allu Arjun also stated that it would have been an iconic moment. He further went on to thank Fahadh and wish him the best. He told the audience that “FaFa” had delivered an outstanding performance in Pushpa 2 and assured fans that he would make every Malayali proud worldwide.

The Pushpa 2 actor said, "For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today.”

Allu Arjun further continued to speak highly of Rashmika Mandanna at the event. Referring to her as the "national crush," he said she would once again win hearts across the nation with her performance. He also called her his very own Srivalli and said everyone would admire her this time.

The actor shared that Rashmika had been his only co-star for the past three years. He mentioned how working with her felt like being at home. He thanked her for her constant support and said Pushpa wouldn’t have been possible without her.

"You are the only heroine I’ve been seeing on set. You have become home. Working with you is so comfortable; you make me feel like I’m home. Thank you so much for your support. Without you, Pushpa would have been possible," Allu Arjun was quoted saying by India Today.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the big screens on December 5.

