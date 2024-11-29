Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets cleared with 5 cuts; details inside

Allu Arjun’s December release Pushpa 2: The Rule created a stir after its lengthy run time of 3 hours and 15 minutes was locked on. While the news did increase excitement among fans, it seems the total duration of the film will reduce slightly. As per the latest report, the film has received its certification from CBFC, but with minor changes in some scenes.

Well, as per Bollywood Hungama, the Censor Board of Film Certification officials have demanded certain scenes and visuals from the film to be removed ahead of its release.

These include abusive language, specifically derogatory terms used against female characters in the film. The makers have been asked to mute those three particular portions.

Other than that, two scenes of graphic violence and brutality have also been cut from the movie. Reportedly, one of them apparently showcases Allu Arjun carrying a severed arm in his hands; another scene features an amputated leg flying across.

For both these contexts, CBFC has ordered the makers to just zoom into the protagonist so that the violent scenes get omitted.

Well, as the release date for the film nears soon, the cast, including Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, are leaving no stone unturned to promote in various cities and on different platforms.

Quite interestingly, besides AA and Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, who also plays a crucial role in the film, seems to be not joining any of the promotional sprees of the movie.

However, it was Allu Arjun who promptly addressed the matter and heaped praise on Fafa for the kind of performance that he delivered for the action flick.

The Pushpa actor said, “For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, hits the screens on December 5, 2024.

