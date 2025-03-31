Kim Soo Hyun calls himself a 'star' during press conference addressing Kim Sae Ron dating row; fans dub him a 'narcissist'

Kim Soo Hyun appears to have not only lost a significant career opportunity but, more notably, lost his sense of self while defending himself from Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal in front of the press conference held on March 31, 2025.. During a press conference on March 31, 2025, his appearance, and facial expressions were heavily scrutinized. Kim Soo Hyun attempted to safeguard himself and broke down in tears while addressing allegations against him, but his responses did little to ease the mounting criticism.

One key moment that raised eyebrows was when Kim Soo Hyun referred to himself as "Star Kim Soo Hyun," contrasting it with "Human Kim Soo Hyun." This self-referential remark did not sit well with netizens, who quickly took to social media to criticize his choice of words. Many felt that referring to himself as a "star" was inappropriate His behavior during the press conference led many netizens to label him as a "narcissist."

On social media, reactions ranged from disbelief to sharp criticism. One user posted, “Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference was just a narcissist trying to tell everyone he’s a star who protects a lot of people. But what can he really provide if he can’t back up his words?” Another wrote, "The image-conscious star called himself ‘Star Kim Soo Hyun’—get over yourself already." Others expressed frustration, noting his focus on himself and his career instead of addressing more pressing issues. One person commented, “He keeps talking about himself. What a narcissistic person.” Another user added, “Learned a new Korean word today—Narcissist: Kim Soo Hyun. ‘You’re such a Kim Soo Hyun.’ Stop being a KSH.”

A baffled netizen wrote, “I’m speechless. All he talked about was himself and his career. I thought he had a bit of maturity left. So, Soohyun might be a NPD after all.” Kim Soo Hyun's behavior and his narcissistic tendencies led netizens to claim that he was faking his tears and acting like a victim during the press conference.