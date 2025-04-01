Kim Soo Hyun press conference: Fake forensic analysis of 2016, 2018 chats with Kim Sae Ron presented? Credibility doubts arise

Kim Soo Hyun publicly reacted to the accusations of dating a minor Kim Sae Ron, for the first time in his Seoul press conference on March 31. He addressed the claims one by one, including the KakaoTalk messages that the bereaved family released during their press conference, alleging them to be exchanged between the late Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun in 2016, 2018 and 2025. The actor presented some 'evidence' to refute the claims, however, the public doubted the credibility.

The actor submitted a forensic linguistic analysis of KakaoTalk messages exchanged in 2016, 2018, and 2025, conducted by the private forensic speech analysis center Trubaum. As per Kim Soo Hyun, the report concluded that "The person who is having the conversation with the late actor is different for the KakaoTalk chats made in 2016 and 2018." He "requested analysis" of the text messages and also acquired the report of the same. He called the report "evidence of photos and videos and KakaoTalk chat that's not original but that has been cleverly manipulated."

The public, however, was not convinced of the credibility of the report and some even alleged it to be fake. According to Trubaum's report, there was a 92% likelihood that the messages Kim Sae Ron received in 2016 and 2018 weren't penned by Kim Soo Hyun. However, the report also acknowledges an 8% margin of error, which critics have been quick to point out. It's worth noting that Trubaum's credibility has been questioned in the past. As a private firm, it lacks the authority of a national forensic body like the National Forensic Service.

Although Trubaum's CEO, Kim Mi Young, holds a PhD in criminal psychology and has advised prosecution agencies, her previous high-profile errors, including misidentifying the 'Nth room' operator Jo Joo Bin's profile on SBS's 'Unanswered Questions', have sparked concerns about the firm's reliability. During the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun accused the bereaved family of attempting to frame him as a p*edophile and accusing him of "grooming", based on the fabricated chat screenshots. Following the release of the report, he also filed a 120 billion KRW damage lawsuit against both the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute and Kim Sae Ron’s family.