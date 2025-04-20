Sulli’s brother hints at 'homework' after her death in cryptic post amid Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron scandal: 'No difference...'

Sulli’s older brother posted a touching message on April 19 on his personal social media account, marking another painful year since the singer-actress’ tragic passing. Alongside a peaceful photo of the sun setting over the sea, he wrote, "It’s no different from six years ago. But I understand the homework you left behind, even if just a little."

The phrase "six years ago" references the devastating loss of Sulli in 2019, when she passed away at the young age of 25. Her brother’s bittersweet words immediately drew a wave of reactions online. Many netizens offered their support, expressing concern for his emotional state, while others shared their ongoing sorrow over Sulli’s untimely departure. The post not only reminded fans of their grief but also reopened conversations about the painful circumstances surrounding her death.

Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin Ri, began her career as a child actress in the 2005 historical drama Ballad of Seodong. She later skyrocketed to fame as a member of SM Entertainment’s girl group f(x) in 2009. With hit songs like LA chA TA, Electric Shock, and Rum Pum Pum Pum, Sulli became known for her bright smile and vibrant energy. After leaving the group in 2015, she transitioned back to acting and became a prominent figure in television and film, admired for her candidness and willingness to speak openly about sensitive social issues.

However, Sulli’s later years were not without struggles. Her outspoken nature and unconventional lifestyle often made her a target of harsh public scrutiny, which many believe contributed to the pressures she faced. Her tragic death in October 2019 sent shockwaves through South Korea and the global K-pop community.

However, after allegations emerged that Kim Soo Hyun had dated late actress Kim Sae Ron while she was still a minor, Sulli’s brother began subtly expressing his grief and frustrations online. He posted a series of cryptic and emotional messages, which many interpreted as hinting at unresolved tensions related to Sulli’s death, with some drawing connections to Kim Soo Hyun. Eventually, he publicly accused actor Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin, director Lee Ro Bae, of playing a role in the hardships Sulli faced during her final years.

Specifically, Sulli’s brother accused Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Ro Bae, who directed the 2017 film Real starring Kim and Sulli, of pressuring her into filming intimate scenes for the movie. During the family's mourning period in 2019, these accusations surfaced, with the brother claiming that Sulli was coerced into participating in scenes she was uncomfortable with.

In response to the serious allegations, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, released an official statement firmly denying any misconduct. They clarified that the role of Song Yoo Hwa, played by Sulli in Real, had always been written with such scenes, and the casting call had explicitly sought an actress willing to portray a character with mature content. According to the agency, both Sulli and her management company were thoroughly informed of the script details before she accepted the role. GOLDMEDALIST also emphasized that no body doubles were used for Sulli’s scenes, although certain stand-ins were used for artistic camera shots.

Despite the agency’s clarification, some fans and netizens continued to express anger and skepticism, feeling that the matter had never been fully addressed. Meanwhile, Sulli’s brother’s new post highlights the ongoing impact of her death on those who loved her most. His words suggest a lingering sense of loss but also a growing understanding of the battles Sulli faced. Although time has passed, the wound left by Sulli’s death remains raw for many.

