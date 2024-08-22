The Frog teaser: Go Min Si turns into mysterious guest wishing to check into Kim Yoon Seok's vacation rental; Watch

The Frog is an upcoming drama starring Go Min Si, Kim Yoon Suk and more. It revolves around a mysterious woman who comes to live in a vacation rental home and starts destroying the peace of the owner and the people around him. The series stars popular actors like Sweet Home's Go Min Si, Escape from Mogadishu's Kim Yoon Seok, Parasite's Lee Jung Eun, and more who are known for their amazing performances.

On August 22, Netflix dropped the preview clip of their upcoming psychological thriller The Frog. The video shows Go Min Si stopping by Kim Yoon Suk's vacation rental and telling him that she needs a place to stay and that she could not reserve the place beforehand. The announced guest carries an eerie vibe. But this is not her first time here. The teaser questions the guest's motive to return without a reservation and without permission. It will be interesting to see why the character returns and what she plans to do.

Watch the preview clip below.

The Frog is scheduled to premiere on August 23 and will be streaming on Netflix. Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Lee Jung Eun, and Yoon Kye Sang take on the main roles in the drama.

The project has been directed by Mo Wan Il who is known for hits like The World of the Married, Misty, and A Beautiful Mind.

It tells the story of two men who run a guest house. Back in 200, the place was run by Koo Sang Joon who lived with his family. One summer they lose everything due to an incident. Yoon Bo Min was the police officer in charge at that time. 20 years later, now Jeon Young Ha runs the place. One day a mysterious guest comes to live in the guest house and the owner's life drastically changes.

