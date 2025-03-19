The Remarried Empress: Producer seemingly confirms Shin Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon, and Lee Se Young's casting

In January 2025, reports surfaced that the creators of the romantic fantasy series The Remarried Empress had approached top actors Shin Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon, and Lee Se Young to star in key roles. The potential ensemble cast sparked widespread excitement online, although none of the actors had confirmed their involvement at the time.

In a recent development, K-media outlet TV Report revealed on March 19 that the drama's producer might have hinted at a confirmed cast.

The Remarried Empress ' PD, Joo Seung Hwan, posted a picture of an airplane on his social media account and mentioned the commencement of the drama's production process. However, what caught everyone's attention was its hashtag, which featured the names of Shin Min Ah , Lee Jong Suk , Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Se Young —hinting at the probable confirmation of the actors' participation in the upcoming historical drama.

If the four actors are confirmed for their respective roles, anticipation for a phenomenal drama is likely to build, given the cast's impressive past projects. While the agencies of the respective actors have yet to share their decisions, PD Joo Seung Hwan’s recent post strongly suggests their participation in the series.

Notably, the drama will be helmed by acclaimed director Jo Soo Won, known for his work on notable shows such as Pinocchio, I Hear Your Voice, The Time We Were Not in Love, and Still 17, among others.

The series is based on a web novel of the same name. It follows the journey of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who decides to divorce her husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), after discovering his plans to appoint his mistress, Rashta (Lee Se Young), as empress. She then chooses to marry the powerful Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the crown prince and heir to the throne of the Western Kingdom.

The highly anticipated drama is slated to premiere on Disney+ next year. Notably, it will mark Ju Ji Hoon and Shin Min Ah's third project together following the drama The Devil and the movie Kitchen. It will also reunite director Jo Soo Won with Lee Jong Suk after Pinocchio.