Lee Jong Suk's subtle but meaningful gesture to show support for GF IU has fans swooning; check out

IU and Lee Jong Suk captured global attention when they confirmed their relationship in December 2022. After three years together, breakup rumors surfaced on February 10, 2025, leaving fans speculating about their status. However, a subtle yet meaningful gesture from Lee Jong Suk has reignited hope among fans.

Designer brand Beyond Closet recently featured Lee Jong Suk in a photo on their Instagram story. In the image, the actor is seen wearing a puffy white jacket and a cap embroidered with the words The Golden Hour while posing in front of a mirror. What makes this detail stand out? The cap is the same one IU wore during her 2022 concert, The Golden Hour—a subtle yet meaningful gesture that many believe shows his continued support for her.

This small but significant detail has led to speculation that the couple is still going strong, brushing off previous breakup rumors. Many saw it as a sweet gesture, with one admirer commenting, "Get yourself a boyfriend who wears his girlfriend’s merch! This is the cutest thing ever!"

This isn't the first time Lee Jong Suk has showcased his affection for IU through fashion. In the past, he has been spotted wearing a couple of items and matching merchandise, further solidifying their strong bond.

Additionally, he was known to have attended IU’s concert after they publicly confirmed their relationship, adding to the growing list of sweet gestures. The couple is often seen wearing matching outfits or carrying similar items, a subtle yet effective way of expressing their relationship.

On the work front, IU is currently busy with her upcoming project alongside Byeon Woo Seok in the highly anticipated series Wife of a 21st Century Prince. According to OSEN, the series, initially expected to release in 2025, is now being considered for a 2026 premiere and will be directed by Park Joon Hwa, known for Alchemy of Souls. Her drama When Life Gives You Tangerine with Park Po Gum is set to be released on March 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is reportedly considering an offer for his first global streaming series. The actor has been approached to play the lead role in the upcoming webtoon adaptation One Second, which will be a Disney plus original produced by Arc Media.

With these latest developments, fans remain eager to see what’s next for both IU and Lee Jong Suk—both in their careers and their relationship.