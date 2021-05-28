Casting Coup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon would be an apt choice if The Terminal is ever remade in Hindi

The Terminal featured Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if it’s remake is ever made in India.

It won’t be wrong to say that most Tom Hanks films are timeless, and come with a guarantee to entertain at any point in time. One such movie is the 2004 American comedy-drama, The Terminal. This Steven Spielberg directed classic largely revolves around Viktor Navorski (played by Hanks), an Eastern European man who gets stuck at an airport, after not being allowed to enter the United States of America, and is unable to go back to his home country too.

While this situation at first sounds like a catastrophe, there are many interesting turns in this narrative that will surely entertain you, but will also melt your heart. Hanks’ performance is so powerful that it will stay with you for hours after you have finished watching the film. Now we wonder if this movie was ever to be remade in India, which actors would suit the part. To begin with, I believe would be an apt choice for Hanks’ role.

While being stuck at the terminal, Viktor Navorski experiences many emotions - right from being clueless, to adjusting to the situation, falling in love and then finally getting to do what he had set out for. And with SRK’s large repertoire of work, this role seems right up his alley. Additionally, Khan’s charm will add its own spark to this special character.

Another important part in the film is Frank Dixon, the airport’s Acting Field Commissioner who wants to get rid of Viktor, and tries everything possible to do so. If a Hindi version of The Terminal is ever made, then Jaideep Ahlawat would be an apt choice to play this part. This role is effortlessly played by Stanley Tucci in the original, and I believe Ahlawat too will be able to play it with the same ease.

Last but not the least is the role of flight attendant named Amelia Warren, which in The Terminal was played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. She was Viktor’s love interest in the film, and I believe Kriti Sanon would be a perfect choice for this part.

The Terminal is truly a classic, and whenever it's remade I hope it’s done with sheer perfection.

