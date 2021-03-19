Casting Coup: Ranbir Kapoor would be an apt choice if Tom Hanks’ Cast Away is ever remade in Hindi

Cast Away is considered to be one of Tom Hanks’ best performances. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if it’s remake is ever made in India

One thing that Robert Zemeckis’ Cast Away teaches you is the importance of hope. This Tom Hanks starrer survival-drama revolves around a FedEx employee who finds himself stranded on an uninhabited island after his plane crashes in the South Pacific. However, the main story begins from here. Hanks’ Chuck Noland does all that is possible to keep himself alive on an unknown land, just so that he can one day return back home to his love Kelly Frears (played by Helen Hunt). Hanks’ sturdy performance was deservingly applauded from all quarters, and had even bagged him a nomination for Best actor at the Academy Awards.

While the Hollywood actor’s classic, Forrest Gump is being remade in Hindi with as Laal Singh Chaddha, we wonder if Cast Away was ever made in India who could play the key parts. In the film, Noland is a determined professional who is extremely good at his job, however his busy schedule also often interferes in his personal life. Having said that, it was only his love for Kelly, and the subsequent hope for a reunion with her that keeps Nolan motivated through his four years on the island. Hanks’ character also goes through a massive physical transformation in the film, with Tom reportedly having shed 55 pounds to showcase the malnourishment in the character.

Now, with all these features and requirements, I think would be an apt cast to play Chuck Noland. With his impressive repertoire at hand, Ranbir is known for going the extra mile to look the part for a movie. Most recent example being his transformation for Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. Though I had my own snag with the narrative of the 2018 film, no one can deny Ranbir’s uncanny resemblance with actor Sanjay Dutt. From beginning with a lean Dutt, to muscular and then a 55-year-old Sanju, Ranbir played it all to the T.

However, it’s not only about the physical transformation but going by his previous performances in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar and Anurag Basu’s Barfi, the actor will also be able to showcase the emotional transformation of the character well. To play Kelly, can be a perfect choice. Hunt’s performance as Frears, especially after Noland’s return from the island, is stellar, and I believe Anushka will be able to do complete justice to this part. Frears’ dichotomic feelings of still loving Noland, but being helpless because of her marriage with Jerry Lovett (Chris Noth) is beautifully portrayed by Hunt.

Last but not the least, by the end of the film Noland bumps into Bettina Peterson (played by Lari White). He goes to her residence to deliver an unopened parcel which he had with him throughout his time on the island. In Bettins, Noland sees hope for a new future, and may be, can make a special appearance for this part.

