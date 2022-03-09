TREASURE’s popular B-Side ‘DARARI’ creates new record on Spotify’s ‘Global Top 100’

According to the 'Billboard Global Excl. US' chart released on March 8th, TREASURE's 'DADARI' entered #135 for the first time. As it is a song that gained popularity three weeks after the sound source was released and there was no music video or performance stage, you can feel the global influence of TREASURE, which has expanded even further.

'DARARI', which drew attention as Bang Yedam participated in writing and composing, is a refreshing R&B song based on a trap rhythm. The bossa nova guitar, exotic percussion, and refreshing marimba combined to create a unique sound, and the chorus that the members spit out in turn fascinated the listener.

The popularity of music fans went viral and was used as a dance challenge song that was born on TikTok, and it has been on the trend among the global Generation Z. The number of views of the videos with the related hashtag (#dadarichallenge) exceeded 500 million views.

The title song 'JIKJIN' topped the major music charts such as Oricon, Line Music, Apple Music, iTunes, AWA, Rakuten Music, and mu-mo in Japan, and entered the 'Billboard Global 200'. Of course, it charted on 'Billboard Global Excl. US' for 3 weeks in a row.

The album sold over 700,000 copies and topped iTunes in 30 regions. The music video for 'JIKJIN' currently has close to 60 million views, and continues to rise at the fastest rate since TREASURE's debut.

