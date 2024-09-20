VROMANCE disbands 8 years after debut as members decide to go solo; RBW confirms discontinuation

VROMANCE is a K-pop vocal group that made their debut in 2016. 8 years after debut, the members have decided to go their separate ways. Even before debut, the members were a part of the music industry and recorded guide vocals for other artists. Their agency RBW confirmed that VROMANCE has disbanded and released a statement.

On September 20, RBW announced that VROMANCE has disbanded. Firstly, they conveyed thanks to VROMANCE fans. They officially announced VROMANCE’s future activities as a group. The agency explained that after serious discussions with VROMANCE members Park Jang Hyun, Park Hyun Kyu, and Lee Hyun Seok, they have decided to end VROMANCE’s group activities. They expressed their gratitude to the VROMANCE members, who had been together for the past eight years. Lastly, they asked the fans to support the future of the members who embark on a new journey.

VROMANCE made their debut with four members in July 2016 with their first extended playlist The Action and the title track She. Member Lee Euno departed in 2022 and the rest of the members including Park Jang Hyun, Park Hyun Kyu, and Lee Hyun Seok continued. The same year, they released their first digital single Fishery Management.

They are often dubbed as the "male MAMAMOO" due to their vocal skills. VROMANCE focuses on diverse music styles, blending pop, R&B, and ballads. Despite being lesser-known in mainstream K-pop, VROMANCE continues to captivate listeners with their soulful sound and powerful performances. They have a dedicated fanbase who cheer them on.

Before debuting as a group, the members gained recognition as vocal coaches and background singers for popular K-pop acts. Their music spans various genres, from pop and R&B to ballads, showcasing their versatility and emotional depth.

