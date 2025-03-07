Was NewJeans’ Hanni really ignored by ILLIT members? ADOR presents CCTV evidence in court refuting allegations

The ongoing legal battle between ADOR and the members of NewJeans, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, has taken another dramatic turn, with both sides presenting new evidence in court. Today, on the morning of March 7, the 50th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court held a hearing regarding ADOR’s injunction request, which seeks to maintain its management rights over the group while preventing them from terminating their contracts and entering independent advertising agreements.

As the case continues to gain attention, fans and industry experts are closely following the developments. The dispute has raised many questions about contract enforcement in the K-pop industry, as ADOR fights to retain control over one of the most successful girl groups of recent years, while NewJeans seeks to break free from what they claim to be restrictive management.

During the hearing, ADOR submitted various forms of evidence to support its claims, including CCTV footage and message exchanges involving NewJeans’ member Hanni. The CCTV footage in question reportedly showed three members of HYBE’s rookie girl group, ILLIT, bowing deeply to Hanni in a formal greeting. ADOR argued that this disproves the claim that NewJeans members had been deliberately ignored by their juniors.

The company insisted that the footage paints a different picture from the story that had been circulating online, which suggested tensions between the two groups. Additionally, ADOR presented private messages between Min Hee Jin, the CEO of ADOR, and Hanni. The company asserted that “Hanni herself confirmed that all three ILLIT members greeted her. She never used the phrase ‘ignore them.’ She only mentioned that she might not have recognized them clearly and could have walked past them unintentionally,” as quoted by Kbizoom.

ADOR further claimed that Min Hee Jin had exaggerated the situation, pushing a misleading narrative by continuously questioning Hanni about the incident. According to ADOR, Min Hee Jin repeatedly asked Hanni questions like “Ignore them? Are you saying everyone ignored you?” and even inquired whether their manager had instructed them not to acknowledge her. Hanni reportedly responded with uncertainty, saying she didn’t know. ADOR used this as evidence that there was no deliberate intent behind the interaction and that Min Hee Jin had manipulated the situation.

Observers noted that as Hanni reviewed the CCTV footage and read through the messages in court, she reacted with a wry smile and exchanged a glance with Danielle, who was seated beside her. This small but noticeable moment has sparked further speculation among fans, with many wondering what the exchange could have meant and whether it reflected frustration over how the case is unfolding.

The legal battle stems from NewJeans’ shocking announcement on November 28, 2024, that they were terminating their contracts with ADOR, rebranding as NJZ, and preparing to begin independent music ventures. Their decision sent shockwaves through the industry, as they had been considered one of HYBE’s most successful acts.

In response, ADOR swiftly took legal action, filing an injunction on December 3, 2024, in an attempt to prevent NewJeans from leaving. The company claims that the group’s contracts remain legally binding until July 31, 2029, and is fighting to enforce the agreement. ADOR’s injunction seeks not only to keep NewJeans under its management but also to block the members from securing independent brand deals, ensuring that all of their activities remain under ADOR’s control.

This dispute has sparked a heated debate within the K-pop industry. NewJeans’ fans believe that K-pop idols deserve greater freedom and flexibility in their careers, especially if they feel mistreated or restricted by their agencies. Fans have taken to social media to express their opinions, with many rallying behind the group. Others, however, believe ADOR has a right to protect its business interests and that the company is only following the legal agreements that were put in place when NewJeans debuted.

As the court deliberates, the future of NewJeans hangs in the balance. If ADOR wins the case, the group may be forced to continue working under the company’s management until 2029, limiting their ability to make independent career decisions. On the other hand, if the court rules in favor of NewJeans, it could set a new precedent for idol contracts, potentially allowing other artists in the industry to challenge long-term agreements and demand greater control over their careers.