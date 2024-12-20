Will NewJeans' Hanni move back to Australia after unilateral contract termination? ADOR comments on visa extension

It has been almost a month since NewJeans announced contract termination with ADOR. However, the agency remains firm in their decision that their agreement is still valid, nullifying the group's claims regarding breach of trust. One concern that fans have been having is about Hanni, who is an Australian passport holder. Many wondered if she would have to leave South Korea after the group's unilateral contract termination.

This is because her stay validity is about to expire, and an E6 (Arts and entertainment) visa can only be obtained or renewed through an agency for her to continue working as a K-pop idol in the country. When asked about this, ADOR shocked everyone with their response. An official from the agency told a K-media outlet that since NewJeans' contract with them remains valid, they are preparing documents to extend her visa according to the procedure.

However, their response has received mixed responses. Although the agency filed a lawsuit to confirm the validity of the agreement with the members, the quintet publicly announced its contract termination decision. According to many legal experts, this could mean that the visa she received through ADOR would also be invalidated alongside her contract with the agency.

Meanwhile, if she does not sign a contract with a new agency or change her residency status within the next 15 days of her visa expiration, she will have to leave South Korea. The official status of the situation is being updated and can only be confirmed once her visa expires early next year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on November 28, NewJeans announced their decision to terminate the contract with ADOR, citing that the agency had failed to protect them. Especially after Min Hee Jin's dismissal as the CEO, the girl group has been in constant dispute with the new management of the agency.

However, despite their announcement, the company emphasized again and again that they had not breached the agreement from their side; therefore, the contract continued to remain valid for the next five years. ADOR also filed a lawsuit to confirm the same.

On the other hand, NewJeans member has already launched a new social media account with the name Jeanzforfree, hinting at their rebranding as a new group.

ALSO READ: BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC once again accused of sajaegi after alleged ex-label official shares chat logs