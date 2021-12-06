WATCH: Rain ‘possesses’ Kim Bum in the hilarious teaser for tvN’s ‘Ghost Doctor’

On December 6th, tvN released the first teaser for ‘Ghost Doctor’ that stimulates the desire to watch with just a 15-second video. In the released teaser video, 'genius doctor' Jung Ji Hoon or Rain (as Cha Young Min) and 'new resident' Kim (as Ko Seung Tak) are interested in foretelling a different bromance chemistry. The two showed fantastic breathing as if they were ‘possessed’ throughout the video, boasting literally perfect harmony.

First, it begins with Kim Bum moving as if he was being controlled by Rain who is holding the control stick to his actions, amplifying the curiosity about the kind of story that lies between the two. Rain, who seems to be satisfied with his control, and Kim Bum, who moves like a robot again, create a perfect contrast, drawing attention to the unpredictable fun. In particular, it makes the first broadcast more awaited as to what kind of story the two people with different backgrounds, skills, and personalities will unravel through the ‘possession’.

‘Ghost Doctor’ revolves around Cha Young Min (Rain), who is a genius doctor, but he is arrogant and selfish. One day, he gets involved in an unexpected case. Due to the unexpected case, his spirit possesses another doctor's body. These two doctors are complete opposites, with opposite personalities and medical abilities.

tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Ghost Doctor', which is raising expectations with such a bouncy mood, characters that increase curiosity the more you watch it, and a fresh material called 'Ghost Doctor', will be released on January 3 (Mon) at 10:30 pm KST.

