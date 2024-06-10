'We can start it over’: BTS’ V’s solo track Rainy Days finds its way to Spanish author Mikey Fernández’s romance novel; see how

BTS’ V’s Rainy Days remains one of the fan-favorite tracks from his debut solo album Layover. The slow-paced and atmospheric music video was also showered with praises from ARMYs. Now, a beautiful verse from the lyrics has earned a place in a Spanish author’s new book about romance.

V's Rainy Days quoted in Spanish author's BL novel

Recently, V’s fans from Spain took to their X (Twitter) and shared pics from Spanish writer Mikey Fernández’s first book Siempre Nos Quedará Seúl. In the photo, before the prologue section, a page features an excerpt from Rainy Days, a fan-favorite solo track by V.

The lines read, “Let me make up for all the time we lost. We can start again, open all the doors. Don’t tell me it’s over. We can start it over.”

Notably, these heartfelt lines appear right below Jane Austen’s popular novel Persuasion’s quotes.

See V’s Rainy Days’ feature on the Spanish author’s book here:

Spanish writer Mikey Fernández says V's Layover album helped him finish his first book

Author Mikey Fernández also expressed his gratitude towards V in a Twitter post, saying, “The final stretch of this book’s journey has been with V’s Layover on repeat. Siempre Nos Quedará Seúl would not be what it is without Taehyung.”

Mikey Fernández reveals inspiration for his first BL novel

On the other hand, the writer previously shared that Happy Ending Romance, a poignant BL drama featuring Ha Jong Woo, Park Hyun Chul, and Leo has inspired the story of his first book. In particular, he mentioned that the love triangle of this series is a hint at the narrative of his BL novel Siempre Nos Quedará Seúl.

More about V's debut solo album Layover and its B-side Rainy Days

Rainy Days is a B-side and pre-release track from V’s debut solo studio album Layover. The lo-fi, Jazz-infused RnB track is all about a lost love. Through the immaculate lyrics, the singer expresses his earnest wishes to see his ex-lover once again, as the pouring weather reminds him of the bygone days.

With his ethereal voice, the BTS vocalist goes on to sing as his emotions flood his heart with regret, love, and everything in between. The song was released on September 9, 2023, as part of Layover. The cinematic-composed music video currently has around 54 million views on YouTube.

The other tracks from Layover are Slow Dancing and its’ piano version, Love Me Again, Blue, and For Us.

