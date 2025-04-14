'What is Mook doing?': The White Lotus team has perfect reaction to BLACKPINK's Lisa's Coachella performance

Is that BLACKPINK’s Lisa or The White Lotus’ Mook? Honestly, it’s not that hard to tell, because BLACKPINK's maknae just delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of her career at Coachella 2025. Balancing a music career and a breakout acting role isn’t easy, but Lisa makes it look effortless. Whenever she steps on stage, everything else fades — and Coachella felt that on April 11, 2025.

As one of the festival’s biggest highlights, Lisa shared the stage with headliners like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott but still managed to steal the spotlight in her own way. What made the moment even better was how her fans couldn’t resist mixing her two worlds (pop star Lisa and actress Lisa). Known for her debut role as Mook in The White Lotus Season 3 — where she plays a warm, slightly flirty health mentor at a luxurious resort — Lisa’s appearance on stage sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online (in a good way).

One fan casually posted on Twitter (now X), jokingly asking what Mook was doing at Coachella 2025. The official White Lotus account jumped in, adding even more humor by replying that it was her day off. The internet loved it, and the jokes didn’t stop there. Fans started calling it Mookchella and shared how much they adored both Lisa and her character. Some said her energy could one day take over the universe, while others praised the tight-knit bond of The White Lotus cast, calling them more of a family than just co-stars.

The highlight of the night was Lisa’s incredible setlist. BLACKPINK's Lisa opened with Thunder, the track that has a connection with Sunni's version of her solo single release ALTER EGO. She went on to perform hits like Money, When I’m With You, Dream, Moonlit Floor, FXCK UP THE WORLD, LALISA, New Woman, Kiss Me, Chill, Elastigirl, Born Again (solo), Lifestyle, and Rockstar.

As BLACKPINK’s maknae (youngest member), Lisa made her group and her fans proud, proving once again that she’s not just a performer — she’s an unstoppable, iconic force. Not to forget, she gave an equal amount of effort to her debut series, The White Lotus season 3.

