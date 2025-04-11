Coachella Week 1: BLACKPINK's Lisa confirms Money, Moonlit Floor and more songs as fans trend 'Lisachella'

Get ready, BLINKs and music lovers around the world; the moment everyone’s been waiting for is almost here! K-pop icon and solo superstar Lisa is all set to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 stage.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will be performing on the Sahara Stage for both weekends of the festival, kicking off her highly anticipated set on Friday, April 11, from 7:45 PM to 8:40 PM PT. The buzz is undeniable as this marks her return for the second time, and fans are already dubbing the moment "Lisachella." With only one day left until she lights up the stage, excitement is at an all-time high.

Rehearsal glimpses have added fuel to the fire. Lisa was seen practising an electrifying lineup that includes F*CK UP THE WORLD, NEW WOMAN, Thunder, Dream, Moonlit Floor, Chill, Money, Elastigirl, and of course, her iconic solo debut track Lalisa. Even from short clips and soundcheck leaks, it's clear this Thai beauty is preparing a show packed with power, attitude, and unforgettable visuals.

As soon as fans caught wind of the setlist and rehearsal videos, social media exploded with excitement. The hashtag #Lisachella started trending immediately, with BLINKs flooding platforms with love and anticipation. Some couldn’t help but gush over what’s to come. “Lisa is about to OWN Coachella,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Lalisa, Money, Moonlit Floor…we’re not surviving this setlist.” Others kept it simple: “She hasn’t even performed yet and she’s already the moment.” And, of course, “#Lisachella is the new holiday. Period.”

Lisa’s not the only BLACKPINK member taking the Coachella spotlight this year. Jennie is also set to perform solo on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Outdoor Theatre from 7:45 PM to 8:35 PM PT. Meanwhile, rising boy group ENHYPEN is bringing their stage presence to the Sahara Stage as well, performing on both Monday, April 14, and Saturday, April 19, from 8:35 PM to 9:20 PM PT, becoming the second boy group after ATEEZ to grace Coachella.

All eyes are now on BLACKPINK Lisa as the countdown begins. The desert is about to be set on fire — and this is just the beginning of #Lisachella.

