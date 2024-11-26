What Is the Feud Between Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie? Exploring Beef That Led Captain America Star to Say ‘F**k You’

When it comes to franchise actors, Marvel stars are known for their funfilled dynamic off-screen. One such bond that people love is between Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie, who usually tease one another. Since we are talking about it, how can one forget when the Cherry star taunted that Mackie did not have any solo movie in the MCU in 2018?

While seemingly addressing the same during the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July this year, Mackie, who will make his debut as the new Captain America in 2025, said to Holland, “Yeah, Tom Holland, f**k you!"

While talking about The Devil All The Time actor's taunt in 2018, he said that during an ACE Comic-Con interview after Mackie said he had not watched Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As per reports, when Mackie was questioned about the "one thing" that excited him before the release of Brave New World during an interview with IGN at the Hall H event in July, he said he was excited for Holland to watch his film.

When asked if he would save a seat for the Uncharted star during the premiere, he joked that Holland was his "date" to the premiere. He further quipped, "Zendaya, whatever you need to do, like come with your friend or something, but he's (Holland) coming with me to the movie."

The actor further joked that he would need some truthful critique of the movie from the Spider-Man star, which he would livestream while sitting next to him.

As for Captain America: Brave New World, the movie also features Harrison Ford, Seth Rollins, Giancarlo Esposito, Rosa Salazar, Shira Haas, Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, Liv Tyler, and many more. The venture is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

