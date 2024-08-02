'I Love My City': Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie Opens Up About His Real-Life Humanitarian Work

Captain America’s protagonist, Anthony Mackie has a charisma that is of great influence to New Orleans’ dwellers without putting on the superhero shield. Anthony Mackie in collaboration with GAF, the biggest roofing producer in America, is helping New Orleans residents who are still recovering from natural calamities.

Some of these disasters include Hurricane Ida which occurred in 2021 as well as the Hurricane Katrina catastrophe of 2005. Instead of proper roofs, many homes have blue tarps. Safe and secure housing matters a lot to Mackie. In his younger days, Anthony spent summers working at his family’s roofing firm in New Orleans where he was born.

He now helps GAF fix or replace five hundred roofs across the Gulf Coast region and fifty of them fall within the neighborhoods located in the 7th Ward where he grew up. Mackie also feels like he has deep ties to New Orleans. “It’s the best city ever,” he admitted. By this year 1911, it was a melting pot for cultures. The Spanish-French heritage along with African and Indian roots make it different from any place else in this country.

Mackie says, “I love my city. I love the people in my city. I love the neighborhood that I came from.” He also adds, “I was born in the 7th Ward, I grew up in the 7th Ward, right now I live in the 7th Ward and I hope to die in the 7th Ward cuz that's my city.”

Later he carries on saying that what he does there is afforded by the things that “I do as a superhero in the movies but it's really because I love my city and I feel like if you love something you do for it and take care of it.”

Advertisement

Mackie’s efforts show that real-life heroes don’t have to possess superpowers and they can still make a difference. Because the only thing they need is a profound love towards their communities and a willingness to lend a helping hand.

ALSO READ: How Amber Heard and Johny Depp Are Living Almost Similar Lives After Defemation Lawsuit