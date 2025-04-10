What questions BTS wants fans to answer ahead of 12th anniversary FESTA 2025? Group gears up for reunion with ARMY

BTS members might be planning something exciting for the fans, following all the seven members' completion of mandatory national services. On April 10, 8:30 AM IST, the boy band put out a Weverse notice, asking BTS ARMY to fill up a set of 12 questionnaires regarding how they were introduced to their music and what were their favourite moments of BTS. Speculations are underway that the purpose of the same was to figure out what kind of content they might release to commemorate their 12th anniversary FESTA 2025 on June.

Advertisement

BTS FESTA is their annual celebration of their debut anniversary, traditionally a month-long event with various activities and content releases. The K-pop group's recently released Google docs form contains queries including fan views of their underrated song, best choreography, concert experience and more. The 12 questions mentioned on the form are as follows:

As an ARMY, which BTS title track would you recommend to someone you’re introducing the group to? As an ARMY, what’s a BTS hidden gem — a song you secretly love and want to keep just for yourself? As an ARMY, what is your favorite BTS choreography? As an ARMY, which BTS concert would you love to experience live if you could go back in time? As an ARMY, which BTS original content do you wish they would bring back? As an ARMY, what’s your favorite BTS catchphrase? What made you become an ARMY and fall in love with BTS? As an ARMY, if you could express your feelings with a single line from BTS’s lyrics, which line would you choose? What is your favorite BTS music show performance? Share a fun or unexpected personal story related to BTS. Share a story about a time BTS comforted you. Share a moment when you felt truly happy to be an ARMY who loves BTS.

Advertisement

BTS might use the information gathered from the answers to make the group's 2025 anniversary events even more fun and engaging. Notably, this year holds greater significance as all the members will be reuniting for the celebrations. Last year, only the eldest member Jin was available during the special period, and he held a fan-hug event, to provide 1,000 fans with the special experience.

ALSO READ: BTS' FESTA through the years: From 2014's fan song So 4 More to 2024's Never Let Go, Jin's hug event and more