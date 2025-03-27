What was in Kim Sae Ron's contract with ex-husband? No contacting exes, 1000 USD penalty and more clauses; know here

Kim Sae Ron's New Yorker ex-husband refuted the claims of having caused the actress physical and mental harm during their brief period as spouses. He released evidence regarding the same through the YouTube channel that has been trying to bring justice to the late actress—Garosero Research Institute. On March 26, Garosero released a handwritten pledge between the American man and Kim Sae Ron, showcasing their commitment towards their relationship.

Most parts of the 11-point agreement were allegedly written by Kim Sae Ron, with the ex-husband penning down just 1 or 2 of them. The pledge included some usual and some shockingly strict rules. Several of the points were regarding exes. They included "no contact or mention of ex-partners," "complete cutoff from all exes," and "no being 'friends' with exes."

However, as revealed by close friends of the late actress, she failed to adhere to these clauses, as her last boyfriend before marrying the American man was still in touch with her post-wedding.

He allegedly kept on contacting her and calling her by affectionate pet names, which angered the ex-husband and led to their strained relationship. Other clauses included the following:

No lying under any circumstances.

Phones must be accessible upon mutual agreement.

No verbal abuse, regardless of anger.

Keep promises—or pay a 1,000 USD penalty per violation.

No blame-shifting.

No giving up on each other easily.

No late-night drinking or cutting off contact.

No emotional manipulation using personal hardship.

The 1,000 USD penalty might seem a bit unreasonable, but the possible intention behind the same might be to keep the trust and transparency in their relationship intact. The phone access clause might have later taken the form of them having access to each other's social media, which the ex-husband mentioned in his previous statement for Garosero's interview. Overall, the agreement mainly included points that might be a possible hindrance to their smooth marriage.