Seo Ye Ji BANS ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun from being mentioned on fan platform amid Kim Soo Hyun controversy

Seo Ye Ji is making headlines once again, this time for her candid and cheeky interaction with fans on the private messaging app, Bubble. During a recent chat, one fan playfully commented, “The first shoot, wasn’t it a little stiff?” Seo Ye Ji quickly responded, laughing it off while setting some new ground rules: "Hey now, that'' word—'stiff'—kekekekekeke, that word is banned from now. Self-reflecting, I’m disappointed. Now I’m stressed. Kekekekeke."

Advertisement

The Eve actress has been gaining attention recently after she was dragged into Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating controversy.

She didn't even stop there, when another fan mentioned the name of Kim Jung Hyun, "Kim Jung Hyun or Park Jung Hyun or whatever his name is. He makes me livid,” Se Ye Jin, without any hesitation, mentions that not just stiff word, even Kim Jung Hyun name is banned from the conversation because it simply gives her 'stress'.

Her remarks quickly drew attention because of their connection to a past controversy about the "gaslighting" incident involving Seo Ye Ji and actor Kim Jung Hyun.

To recap what happened: Back in 2018, Kim Jung Hyun was starring in the drama Time, alongside Girls' Generation's Seohyun. Fans and media noticed odd behavior from Kim Jung Hyun during the drama’s promotional events, particularly how cold and distant he appeared towards his co-star. At the time, his agency claimed he was simply method acting, but the situation worsened when he abruptly dropped out of the drama, citing health concerns.

Advertisement

Later, Korean media outlets revealed a series of text messages exchanged between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji, who were dating during that period. The leaked messages allegedly showed Seo Ye Ji instructing Kim Jung Hyun to avoid any physical affection with female co-stars and staff, and to report back to her in detail about his interactions on set. It was even suggested that Kim Jung Hyun pushed for script changes and refused romantic scenes with Seohyun to comply with Seo Ye Ji’s demands.

When these private conversations went public, Seo Ye Ji faced intense backlash, with accusations of gaslighting and hypocrisy. Critics pointed out that while she allegedly forced Kim Jung Hyun to perform any romantic scene.

This past controversy still lingers around her name, which explains why Seo Ye Ji now seems to be drawing clear boundaries with her fans on Bubble, choosing to ban certain words and names that can create further difficult situation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Seo Ye Ji has the perfect response to hate around gaslighting and Kim Soo Hyun controversies: 'Have a lot of...'