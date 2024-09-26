SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan enlists for mandatory military duty as alternative social service agent

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan has officially begun his mandatory military service, embarking on his national defense duty as a social service agent. On September 26th, Jeonghan reported to the training center, where he would first complete his alternative service before fully enlisting. His agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, previously confirmed that Jeonghan would start his service in late September, marking a significant moment for SEVENTEEN as its first member to enlist.

While the exact reason for Jeonghan’s alternative service hasn’t been disclosed, it’s widely speculated that health concerns played a role. Jeonghan underwent ankle surgery last year, which may have influenced his designation as a social service agent rather than active duty. Despite his enlistment, Jeonghan assured fans that pre-prepared content would be released throughout his service, keeping his connection with CARATs alive during his absence.

Hours before his enlistment, Jeonghan shared a heartfelt message on SEVENTEEN's Weverse, expressing deep gratitude to his fans. In his post, he wrote, “CARATs, it’s Jeonghan. I will not lose how grateful I am for the plentiful love that CARATs always send me.” He went on to reassure fans that he would “eat well, sleep well, and be well,” urging them not to worry about him and promising to return in good health. Jeonghan's message reflected the unbreakable bond between him and SEVENTEEN’s loyal fanbase, who have supported him throughout his journey.

Advertisement

As SEVENTEEN enters a new era with Jeonghan’s enlistment, other members will soon follow. S. Coups, a fellow member of the group’s eldest line, received a Grade 5 classification due to his anterior cruciate ligament surgery, while Joshua, as an American citizen, is exempt from South Korean military duty. SEVENTEEN’s military service timeline is expected to progress gradually, marking a transitional period for the group.

Despite these changes, SEVENTEEN is set to release their twelfth mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, on October 14th. While Jeonghan’s enlistment and member Jun’s acting pursuits in China mark personal shifts, SEVENTEEN remains committed to navigating group responsibilities while supporting individual aspirations.

Take a look at the teaser for SEVENTEEN's SPILL THE FEELS here.

Additionally, they are also set to embark on their fourth world tour SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE starting from October 12 in Seoul.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN gathers as OT13 after possibly last full group schedule ahead of Jeonghan's military enlistment