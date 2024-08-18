Wi Ha Joon earns loud cheers with powerful cover performance of BTS' Jungkook's 3D and Standing Next to You at fan meeting

Wi Ha Joon performed to BTS' Jungkook's 3D and Standing Next To You at his latest fan meet in Seoul. The Squid Game and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon actor mesmerized the audience with his energetic and stylish moves.

Many South Korean celebrities choose to perform to the BTS' member's songs as they are always a hit with the audience. BTS' Jungkook's songs are a popular choice among South Korean celebrities to perform at their concerts and fan meetings. Jungkook's songs are known for their catchy music accompanied by a chick and stylish choreographies. Lee Joon Gi, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Jae Hoon and many more celebrities have covered Jungkook's song and dance at their tours and fan meets.

On August 17, Wi Ha Joon held his fan meet in Seoul which is a part of his Asia tour A Wively Day. The actor garnered loud cheers from fans as he performed to BTS' Jungkook's 3D and Standing Next To You. Wi Ha Joon showed off a different side to him and impressed the audience with his dance skills.

Wi Ha Joon made his debut with the movie Coin Locker Girl in 2015. He is well known for his roles in the films Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Shark: The Beginning, and Midnight. The actor also skyrocketed into global fame for his part in Squid Game. He has also been a part of popular dramas like Little Women, Something in the Rain 2018, Romance Is a Bonus Book, 18 Again and Worst of Evil. He recently featured in the romance drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon alongside Jung Ryeo Won in which he plays a charming academic instructor.

Jungkook is the youngest member of the K-pop mega group BTS. The member marked his debut as a soloist with his album GOLDEN which was released in October 2023. He has also collaborated with several global artists and dropped popular singles like Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

