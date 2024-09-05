When SEVENTEEN’s DK almost kissed TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin; know what happened

SEVENTEEN's DK, who is known for his funny and lovable personality and is also the leader of the group's sub-unit BSS, once almost kissed TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin. The moment happened while they were shooting a dance challenge, and Seungkwan even accused DK of "eating" Soobin's ear.

It all happened when SEVENTEEN’s popular sub-unit BSS released their hit song Fighting featuring Lee Young Ji, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER not long ago dropped their hit track Sugar Rush Ride.

So BSS members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan had gotten together with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Soobin to shoot dance challenges of both their songs Fighting and Sugar Rush Ride.

After learning all the steps of Fighting, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Yeonjun and Soobin got on with shooting the dance challenge. They had planned that DK would utter some lyrics into TXT’s Soobin and Yeonjun’s ears. However, when they got ready to shoot, the song suddenly played, catching DK off guard.

DK then asked the staff if they could play the song a bit later, admitting that he "almost kissed" Soobin. Everyone burst into laughter at the near-accident between BSS's DK and TXT's Soobin.

Seungkwan even accused DK of "almost eating" Soobin's ear, making everybody laugh even more. DK tried to explain that it happened because the song started unexpectedly. Seungkwan added that he thought DK was actually eating Soobin's ear. The TXT leader chimed in, saying that he heard "chewing sounds," which caused DK to fall over with laughter.

Watch how SEVENTEEN’s DK almost kissed TXT’s Soobin here:

Watch the full video here:

Later they shot the Fighting dance challenge again and then BSS also shot TXT’s Sugar Rush Ride dance challenge.

BSS is an acronym for BooSeokSoon and is one of the most popular K-pop sub-units. They recently made a comeback with their first single album SECOND WIND on February 6, 2023, alongside the viral hit track Fighting featuring the noted rapper Lee Young Ji. Fighting was released alongside an energetic music video.

Most recently, BSS’ Fighting featuring Lee Young Ji was chosen as the official cheer song for the South Korean team in the Paris Olympics 2024 marking a great achievement for the unit.

