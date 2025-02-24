Who is Carmen? Know about Hearts2Hearts member who is first Indonesian to debut as SM Entertainment K-pop idol

All eyes are on Carmen, the Indonesian member of SM Entertainment’s newly debuted girl group, Hearts2Hearts. She has captured the attention of both Korean and international audiences with her talent and visuals. Born and raised in Indonesia, Carmen made history on February 24, 2025, by becoming the first Indonesian artist to debut under SM Entertainment. Fans love her for her fluency in Korean and her ability to connect with a global audience.

But the question remains: who is Carmen? What is her background? Her full name is Nyoman Ayu Carmenita. She is the eldest member of Hearts2Hearts, born on March 28, 2006, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. She completed her high school education at SMA Kristen Harapan Denpasar in Indonesia, according to fans’ findings.

Her journey began when she joined the company in 2022. Aside from her stunning visuals and vocals, this 18-year-old is recognized for her piano skills too. As per The Korea Times, at her first audition, she impressed the judges by performing Daniel Caesar's “Best Part.” Carmen describes herself as the sunshine of the group. Hearts2Hearts is SM Entertainment's first all-girl group in over four years.

During their media interaction at Seoul's YES24 Live Hall, Carmen spoke about her journey to this point, sharing her childhood dreams of becoming a K-pop idol. She recalled how watching Girls' Generation perform The Boys sparked her interest in K-pop. “I thought they were so cool and wanted to be like them,” this young Indonesian beauty said. Her passion for singing began at a young age, and through her hard work and dedication, she found herself standing on the same stage she once admired from afar. Hearts2Hearts is an eight-member group consisting of Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A Na, Ian, and Ye On..

Advertisement

For their debut release, they dropped a two-track album, The Chase, with a second song called Butterflies. The Chase is described as a fun anthem inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland, while Butterflies offers a melodic, harmony-driven contrast. "As an eight-member team, our strength is our dynamic, synchronized performances," group member Juun said during their interview. The group's debut also coincides with that of KiiKii, a rookie girl group from Starship Entertainment. Hearts2Hearts member Jiwoo shared that she doesn't view the debut of other groups as a rivalry. “Instead of feeling pressured, I believe we can positively influence each other,” she said during an interview.