Who was Lee Min? Korean duo As One’s singer passes away at 45, weeks after The Seasons: Park Bo Gum's Cantabile appearance

Lee Min, one half of the Korean duo As One, has breathed her last. As per a Dispatch report on August 6, she was found at her home in Seoul by her husband. An official from her agency Brand New Music confirmed the news of her sudden passing via a statement on the same day. The details of how she passed away have been kept private so far; however, it is known that a police investigation is underway.

Lee Min’s passing is mourned by the industry and fans

With no active social media account of her own, Lee Min’s fans have taken to online community platforms to mourn the loss of the star singer. Her agency said in a statement to Maeil Kyungjae via a rep on Wednesday, “Last night, Lee Min’s husband discovered her when he returned home. The police are conducting an investigation. We ask that people refrain from excessive speculation until the results are released.”

Debuting at the age of 21, Lee Min was one part of the duo As One alongside Crystal Chae. Her partner is said to be in the USA currently and has reportedly decided to return home after learning about the sudden passing of her friend, according to Sports Chosun. The duo was active until very recently and were seen singing their hearts out on actor Park Bo Gum-led music talk show, The Seasons: Park Bo Gum's Cantabile, in May. Their episode was broadcast on the 9th of the month, and just weeks after that it has been unbelievable for her fans to learn that she is no more.

The R&B duo released their debut album Day by Day in 1999 and were active until 2017 when they decided to go on hiatus. Some of their hits include Only You Wouldn't Know and Desire And Hope. Their latest music release was as recent as June, when the team dropped Happy Birthday To You and appeared on the When Life Gives You Tangerines star’s show to promote the same.

