Jung Hae In and Rowoon confirmed for special cameos in Spring of Youth starring Ha Yoo Joon and Park Ji Hoo: Report

In a delightful surprise for fans, Jung Hae In and Rowoon have been reportedly confirmed to make special appearances in the upcoming SBS drama Spring of Youth. According to a report from Joy News 24 on April 21, the two popular actors recently wrapped up filming their scenes, adding star power and support to the production, which is being helmed by their agency, FNC Entertainment.

Advertisement

Filming for Spring of Youth concluded in Daegu on April 13, and both Jung Hae In and Rowoon completed their cameo shoots during the final stages of production. Their participation is seen as a strong show of encouragement for the drama, which marks another major project for FNC Entertainment as both producer and creative force behind the series. Moreover, the main male lead, Ha Yoo Joon and the second male lead, Lee Seung Hyub of N.Flying, are also under FNC.

Spring of Youth, written by Kim Min Chul and directed by Kim Sung Yong, tells a refreshing and emotional story set against the backdrop of music and college life. It follows the journey of Sa Gye, played by rising star Ha Yu Jun, a former top idol expelled from his popular K-pop band under harsh circumstances. As he steps away from the glitz and glamor of stardom, he enrolls in Hanju University, where he crosses paths with Kim Bom, played by Park Ji Hoo, a girl with her own dreams and struggles. Together, they confront the turbulence of youth, friendship, healing, and love.

Advertisement

While details about the roles Jung Hae In and Rowoon will portray remain tightly under wraps, excitement is mounting among fans who are speculating whether they will appear as mentors, senior musicians, or perhaps offer surprising twists to Sa Gye and Kim Bom’s story. Even though their appearances are expected to be brief, the anticipation surrounding their involvement speaks volumes about their immense popularity and acting influence.

Moreover, fans won't have to wait long to see this story unfold. Spring of Youth is set to premiere with a special two-episode launch, airing episodes 1 and 2 back-to-back on May 6 and 7 at 10:40 PM KST. After the premiere week, new episodes will be released every Wednesday night at the same time. With its heartfelt storyline, a strong lead cast, and now, surprise appearances from beloved stars like Jung Hae In and Rowoon, Spring of Youth is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated youth dramas of the season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fans urge Jung Hae In to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun after 88-liner Im Si Wan’s Instagram clean-up amid Kim Sae Ron dating row