Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung’s upcoming K-drama Nice Guy to begin filming at end of August; to premiere in first half of 2025; Report

Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung’s upcoming K-drama, Nice Guy (also known as The Good Man), is set to premiere in the first half of next year. Filming is expected to begin at the end of August.

According to Joy News 24, filming for the series will start by the end of August, with the show set to premiere in the first half of 2025. It will debut alongside other romantic comedies from the same production company. Previously, Lee Sung Kyung had positively joined Lee Dong Wook and Ryu Hye Young positively in talks to star in the series.

Nice Guy (also known as The Good Guy) follows the story of Seok Chul, the eldest grandson in a family plagued by a legacy of underachievers. As he navigates the highs and lows of life, Seok Chul strives to protect his family, career, and love, bringing both laughter and tears along the way.

The drama will be penned by scriptwriter Kim Woon Kyung, known for The Moon of Seoul, There Are Blue Birds, and Yoo Na’s Street, and directed by Song Hae Sung, whose credits include Failan, Maundy Thursday, and Boomerang Family.

In 2022, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook was set to play the lead role of Seok Chul in Nice Guy, and his agency, King Kong by Starship, indicated that he was considering the offer.

In March 2023, JTBC News announced that Ryu Hye Young would join the cast as Park Seok Hee, Seok Chul’s younger sister and a reliable daughter her mother can depend on. Her agency, King Kong by Starship, confirmed that she was positively in talks for the role.

On November 15, 2023, industry insiders revealed that Lee Sung Kyung would also star in the drama alongside Lee Dong Wook and Ryu Hye Young. A representative from Lee Sung Kyung’s agency, YG Entertainment, commented that she had received the offer and was reviewing it.

Lee Sung Kyung has effortlessly shone with impeccable comedic timing and a natural on-screen presence. As a model, singer, and actress, she has embraced a wide range of genres and characters without limitation.

Whether portraying a tomboyish weightlifter, a highly efficient publicity agent, or an anxious surgeon, her diverse roles showcase her remarkable versatility. Hence fans eagerly anticipate the casting news's confirmation and are excited about the prospect of seeing Lee Dong Wook, a seasoned star, and Lee Sung Kyung together on screen. Their collaboration has generated much excitement and high expectations.

