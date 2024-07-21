Will Stray Kids make a surprise cameo in Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool and Wolverine? Here’s why fans think so

Fans are speculating that Stray Kids might make an appearance in Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Here’s why.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Jul 21, 2024  |  01:03 PM IST |  10.6K
Stray Kids, Deadpool & Wolverine; Image: JYP Entertainment, Marvel

Stray Kids, the worldwide famous boy group that recently made a banging comeback with their mini album ATE alongside the lead track Chk Chk Boom. 

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom music video featured a special cameo by Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and now fans are expecting the boy group might make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. 

Stray Kids might make a special appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine; here’s why fans think so 

Stray Kids and Ryan Reynolds have been connecting with each other over the years. Now that the Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made a cameo in Chk Chk Boom fans await new crossovers. 

Recently, it was told by Brandon Davis that Ryan Reynolds originally wanted to have Stray Kids in the movie (Deadpool & Wolverine) but the “timing did not work out”. The Stray Kids fans since have been speculating that the Marvel star might be just hinting at a Stray Kids cameo in the upcoming movie through reverse psychology. 

There has been no confirmation whether Stray Kids will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. But, nonetheless, fans can’t help but expect so, see here: 

Fan tweet speculating Stray Kids cameo

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be releasing an original soundtrack for Deadpool & Wolverine, titled Slash on July 24. 

Catch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cameo in Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom here: 


Know more about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is one of the most followed K-pop by groups around the world. They are especially noted for their noise-style of music and banging performances. 

Stray Kids dropped their ninth mini album ATE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST which features a total of eight tracks. The album was released alongside a fiery music video for the lead track Chk Chk Boom. 

In other news, Stray Kids created history by headlining the Independent Days Festival (I-Days) in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London. They are further set to take the stage on Lollapalooza in Chicago this year. 

Additionally, all 8 members of Stray Kids have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment ahead of their expiration in early 2025. After which, all 8 members took to their Bubble and sent assuring messages to their fans. 

Credits: JYP Entertainment, Marvel, Brandon Davis
Latest Articles