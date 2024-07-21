Will Stray Kids make a surprise cameo in Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool and Wolverine? Here’s why fans think so

Stray Kids, the worldwide famous boy group that recently made a banging comeback with their mini album ATE alongside the lead track Chk Chk Boom.

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom music video featured a special cameo by Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and now fans are expecting the boy group might make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Stray Kids and Ryan Reynolds have been connecting with each other over the years. Now that the Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made a cameo in Chk Chk Boom fans await new crossovers.

Recently, it was told by Brandon Davis that Ryan Reynolds originally wanted to have Stray Kids in the movie (Deadpool & Wolverine) but the “timing did not work out”. The Stray Kids fans since have been speculating that the Marvel star might be just hinting at a Stray Kids cameo in the upcoming movie through reverse psychology.

There has been no confirmation whether Stray Kids will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. But, nonetheless, fans can’t help but expect so, see here:

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be releasing an original soundtrack for Deadpool & Wolverine, titled Slash on July 24.

Catch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cameo in Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom here:

Know more about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is one of the most followed K-pop by groups around the world. They are especially noted for their noise-style of music and banging performances.

Stray Kids dropped their ninth mini album ATE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST which features a total of eight tracks. The album was released alongside a fiery music video for the lead track Chk Chk Boom.

In other news, Stray Kids created history by headlining the Independent Days Festival (I-Days) in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London. They are further set to take the stage on Lollapalooza in Chicago this year.

Additionally, all 8 members of Stray Kids have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment ahead of their expiration in early 2025. After which, all 8 members took to their Bubble and sent assuring messages to their fans.

