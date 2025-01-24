Your Taste FIRST LOOK: Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si’s clash of flavors turns sweet in rom-com; confirms early 2025 release

Your Taste is an upcoming K-drama series starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si in the leading roles. The fresh new pair in the K-drama community is gaining much popularity among fans and they cannot wait to witness the on-screen chemistry. The first teaser of the K-drama has been released, featuring both the actors, who are busy cooking a dish in a traditional way.

On January 24, 2025, the production team of Your Taste has released the first still cut of the upcoming K-drama. In the image, from the upcoming drama, Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si are seen hard at work outside a quaint, rural thatched house. While Go Min Si appears calm and focused as she diligently goes about her task, Kang Ha Neul’s amusingly pained expression hints at the lighthearted bickering and playful tension awaiting the duo.

The plot follows Han Beom Woo, a city-bred chaebol heir tasked with restoring an old, rural thatched house as part of his family’s ambitious business plans. His journey brings him face-to-face with Mo Yeon Joo, a calm and resourceful local who excels at her work. While Beom Woo struggles to adapt, their constant bickering and comedic clashes gradually pave the way for personal growth, unexpected teamwork, and the possibility of a deeper connection.

The story introduces Han Beom Woo, played by Kang Ha Neul, the ambitious heir of Korea’s leading food corporation. As the owner of a fine-dining restaurant in Seoul, he has spent his life in a fierce succession battle with his older brother. Determined to outshine his sibling, Han Beom Woo becomes obsessed with developing the perfect recipe, leading him to an unexpected encounter with Mo Yeon Joo.

Mo Yeon Joo, portrayed by Go Min Si, is a headstrong chef who operates a one-table restaurant in a remote area. Her unwavering dedication to sourcing the finest ingredients and serving only one table at a time has left her struggling to keep her restaurant afloat. However, her fateful meeting with Han Beom Woo opens the door to an opportunity she never saw coming.

Your Taste has been confirmed to premiere in the first half of 2025. Are you excited for the upcoming rom-com?

