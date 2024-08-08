4 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed us how to make messy hairdos work effortlessly

Leave it to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to guide you to make a showstopper entry at every event. Not only does she serve some major fashion inspirations with her bold chives of outfit and unique silhouettes but also takes it a notch higher with her hairstyling finesse. Particularly, her love for messy hairdos has got the fashionistas' attention.

In this article, we have compiled four Samantha-inspired messy hairdos which prove that the unique styling can amp up your look. Consider this curation a quick masterclass to style your voluminous, dark tresses in messy hairdos and we bet, you'll not be disappointed.

Samantha’s jumpsuit with messy curtain bangs with hair pulled back

Samantha’s latest appearance saw her in a stunning black jumpsuit for the teaser launch event of her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny. With a sleek and tailored design, the elegant silhouette highlighted her slender figure while the corset bodice added a touch of structured element. Additional features that caught our attention include a sweetheart neckline, wide straps, and a long silhouette with wide-leg detailing.

She made a significant impact with her choice of accessories as she wore silver earrings and full-finger rings. To add glam, she opted for a dramatic black smokey eye and nude lips. Setting some major hairstyling goals, she kept it chic with a messy bun while also allowing some curtain bangs and face-framing strands to fall loose for added grace.

Samantha’s all-black outfit with messy bun screams style

Samanta dropped another head-turning look in a black skirt suit set paired with a matching slinky bralette for an event. Taking an ultra-bold route, the actress layered it with an oversized blazer which she kept open to sport her bralette beneath. The matching long skirt indeed added allure to her look. As for the bralette, it came with barely-there straps and a deep neckline for a sultry touch.

Advocating for minimalism, she styled her all-black outfit with just a few silver rings and matching small studs. Her subtle yet arresting makeup that boasted sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, subtle eyeshadow, soft blush, contoured cheeks, and nude matte lip shade demanded all our attention. However, what we couldn’t ignore was her love for messy hairdos as she pulled them back into a bun, with waves falling down on her face.

Samantha’s mermaid look in messy braided hairstyle

Back in 2022, Samantha stepped out wearing a bottle green gown to attend the Critics Choice Film Awards. The outfit from the shelves of designer duo Gauri & Nainika’s fashion label made Samantha look like a mermaid. The spaghetti-strapped green and black gown featured sequined embroidery patches, a plunging neckline for added oomph, and a figure-hugging silhouette with a floor-sweeping silk romantic trail.

Accessorizing her look, she picked a pair of black heels and pearl stud earrings. The required glam came through her perfect choice of makeup which included a dewy base, winged eyeliner, eyebrows on fleek, glossy lips, and pink cheeks. The highlight of her look? A messy braided hairstyle with a few strands falling through her face elegantly. We never knew braids could elevate a gown’s appearance until Samantha redefined styling goals with her captivating appeal.

Samantha's lime green dress gets fresh appeal with messy hairdo

We all were left mesmerized when Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped her pictures in a bold silk dress with fringe trimming along the hem. The stunning ensemble stood out for its interesting details. It included a fringed skirt attached to a dual-layered bodice, creating the illusion of a falling strap. Instead of making it about accessories, she made sure that the focus remained on her lime green Kendra Duplantier dress.

To elevate her look, she highlighted her beautiful features with dewy makeup, featuring coral lips, volumized lashes, a hint of contouring, and bronzed cheeks. The wet-look locks creating a messy effect added a sultry vibe to the look. She simply followed the trick to not be too precise and use wisps for your advantage.

Now that we are done looking at some of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s best messy hairdos, it’s time for you to recreate some of her looks for experiments with tresses. Let us know which one of the above looks is your favorite in the comments.

