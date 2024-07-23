5 times Alia Bhatt showed us how to style braids; all brides-to-be take notes if you are looking for hairstyles

There is no doubt that Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices are as impeccable as the roles she has played on the big screen over the years. With a knack for experimenting with different styles, Alia has always served peak fashion moments, leaving many of us surprised with her stunning looks.

Beyond her sartorial choices, her love for braids is also undeniable. We have seen the Bollywood star try diverse braided hairstyles to blend with pantsuits, dreamy gowns, and even sarees. Let’s check out her top five looks when she proved that braids work with every outfit.

Alia’s twist to boardroom fashion with unique braid

One of Alia Bhatt’s photoshoots that made the splash online featured her in a pinstriped pantsuit. The two-piece power suit came with a blazer with wide-notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, pulled-back full-length sleeves, a double-breasted silhouette, front button closures, and patch pockets.

Keeping it oomph with her style, she went shirtless underneath the jacket and completed the ensemble with just a pair of wide-leg pants. She picked a pair of stud earrings, shimmering diamond rings, and black heels from her accessory aisle to elevate her formal attire.

However, what stole our attention was her bubble braids for a polished appearance. She stunned us all with her choice to go bold and pick a braided hairstyle for pantsuits. Giving a hint of glam were her glossy lips, a subtle base, and mascara-laden eyes.

Saree and braid – a combination that only Alia can pull off

While undertaking bridesmaid responsibilities for her close friend Disha Khatwani, Alia rightfully captured the Internet’s attention in an exquisite yellow saree. Adorned with floral motifs, the custom-made yellow bagh sari from Anavila’s Aamod collection was nothing short of a fashion mic-drop moment.

The six yards of elegance featured an aviary pattern with house sparrows, cranes, and fawns, along with banana leaves and blooming flowers crafted with aari embroidery. What imparted a touch of feminine grace to her ethnic masterpiece was her sleeveless blouse.

With a green sapphire choker and matching earrings, she accentuated her ensemble, adding a touch of refined glamour to her look. She kept it understated with her makeup and sported her signature light makeup. Again, what truly set the look apart was her hairdo, which needed a moment of its own. Flaunting her styling prowess, she opted for a unique braided look, adorning her hair with a yellow ribbon. The distinctive hairstyle perfectly showcased Alia’s knack for experimenting with her hairdos.

Alia’s princess moment in blush pink gown with fishtail braid

Dressed to the nines for IIFA 2019, Alia Bhatt attended the event in a free-flowing, blush pink gown by Georges Chakra. The interesting silhouette, detailing, and beautiful color of the mesmerizing ensemble made our hearts skip a beat, and we did not even complain.

The outfit featured a fitted bodice with ruched detailing attached to a floor-kissing skirt. Adding the required allure were the sleeves flowing loosely, touching the floor.

Proving her love for minimalism, the actress decked up in subtle makeup with a generous amount of highlighter, making her shine bright at the event. Taking an unconventional route yet again, Alia opted for a fishtail braid for hair styling. And we understood why she is hailed as a trendsetter in the fashion arena.

Alia’s little tease of braids elevating ethnic elegance

Flaunting her love for traditional wear, Alia wore a yellow sharara set for one of her promotional outings for the film Kalank. Crafted from a lightweight chanderi fabric, the ethnic outfit’s separates comprised an anarkali-style kurta and flared palazzos. Despite the heavy embellishment, her OOTD also boasted tilla embroidery in gold threads on the yoke and on the hem of the pants, adding a regal appeal.

Styling her ensemble, she ditched chunky necklaces and bangles and went with a pair of dainty gold jhumkas by AKM Mehrasons Jewellers instead. Even with her makeup, she chose to take the minimal route. However, it was her hairdo that elevated the allure. This time, her choice was –open tresses teased with braids on the crown, perfectly framing her beautiful face.

Alia’s double fishtail braids to match her floral gown

Alia looked like the perfect flower girl in the floral appliqué gown she wore for an award function. Designed by Celia Kritharioti, the floor-length number had a plunging neckline, sleeveless element, fitted bodice, and voluminous skirt. The ease and elegance with which she glided down the red carpet were too captivating to be missed.

With a gown so pretty, you would not want to be overwhelmed with styling, and Alia knew what was needed for an oh-so-gorgeous look. Wearing minimal, fresh-faced makeup, she aced the glam department.

Her pair of ruby and diamond earrings, worn to style her ensemble, worked magic for her look for the night. For her hair, she kept it half down and half up with fishtail braids on the front for a harmonious appeal. She further adorned her hairdo with pearls, beautifully highlighting her braid.

