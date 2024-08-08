4 minimalist sarees of Nayanthara that brides-to-be can consider adding to their wedding trousseau

South Indian diva Nayanthara is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. From featuring in bold roles to playing rom-com characters, she has proved her worth. Now, she is a wife and a mother of two, but the actress is much-renowned for her stylish looks.

Nayanthara likes to keep her looks simple but classy and chic. She has a knack for wearing sarees, and over the years, the Jawan actress has slayed in the six yards of elegance for many occasions. Here are the four times when she draped a saree and served a minimalistic lookbook.

Nayanthara in a golden saree

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities, Nayanthara wore a soft, lightweight linen saree in gold hues from Neela by Anuvardhan's collection. The simple yet classy look is perfect for a minimalistic bride.

Nayanthara draped the saree with one pallu pleat and accessorized the look with a broad layered Kundan neckpiece with small moti detailing and matching stud earrings. She completed the look with a sleek bun, smokey eyes, nude lip shade, and a watch in one hand.

Nayanthara in a blue organza

Nayanthara once again wore Neela by Anuvardhan's saree and looked gorgeous. This time, she draped a royal blue organza saree and teamed it up with a matching blouse. She styled it in her usual one pallu pleat.

The South actress completed her look with a statement choker neckpiece. That single piece of jewelry added enough charm to the monochrome look. With dewy makeup, defined brows, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude lip shade, she accentuated the whole getup.

Nayanthara shines in lavender beauty

Nayanthara looked stunning in a lavender lightweight saree, which she pinned up with one pleated pallu and paired with a matching blouse. The pretty white small detailing on the saree added charm, while the boat neckline of the blouse gave the look depth.

However, it's how she accessorized the outfit that made it look different. Nayanthara wore a broad oxidized necklace, a pair of jhumkas, a bangle, and a watch. She completed the look with minimal makeup, kohled waterline, mascara on her lashes, and a small bindi. But it was the gajra-adorned bun that added a freshness to her whole subtle look.

Nayanthara in a bright lime green saree

Nayanthara once wore a bright lime green silk saree from Ekaya Banaras’ collection and exuded elegance. The monochrome of the outfit matched her sleeveless blouse. However, the blue-toned statement neckpiece broke the monotone.

The actress accentuated her look with ear studs, a bangle, and a ring. She completed her look with a glam makeover, a bindi, and a mauve pink lip shade. Her hairstylist gave her a sleek braided bun hairdo.

Well, these are the 4 looks of Nayanthara that can be easily achieved if you want a minimalistic look but also a touch of classiness. Let us know which one you liked the most.

