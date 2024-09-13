Katrina Kaif has never let her fans and followers down when it comes to serving sizzling looks that leave them feeling inspired. Her latest all-black airport look was no different. She wore an oversized denim jacket with matching jeans as she returned to Mumbai, and we loved her effortlessly stylish and supremely modernized airport-style game. We also loved her sneakers!

So, without any further ado, let’s just dive right in and have a detailed glance at the all-black airport look for a major dose of Katrina Kaif-approved airport fashion inspiration. We adore the Katrina Kaif style.

Katrina Kaif always turns heads with her simply elegant style choices, and we are huge fans of her fashion fabulousness. The diva showed us how to slay like her in an all-black airport look, earlier this morning. The look featured a long full-sleeved denim jacket with a collared neckline, vintage-looking silver buttons, and on the edges of her sleeves too, The diva kept her oversized jacket open to display the casual black T-shirt with a round neckline that she opted to wear underneath.

This was paired with matching black ankle-length denim jeans with a loose, casual, comfortable fit. The high-waisted jeans were a great choice for the airport. Katrina's denim-on-denim combo was literally all about comfort and class. But that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t visually pleasing—This Katrina Kaif airport look was a total all-rounder.

She chose to complete the outfit with a sporty touch by going with matching black sneakers with a white base. They also gave the ensemble a well-conceived aesthetic. This wasn't Katrina's first denim-on-denim look, and we always love how comfortably and confidently she is able to carry all of these looks. We are OBSESSED with such Katrina Kaif oversized outfits.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress kept her accessories minimal for the airport style, opting for square-framed, dark-tinted, oversized black sunglasses with a stylish ring on her finger. Her bold decision to forgo any other accessories was very wise as it allowed the focus to remain on her airport outfit.

Meanwhile, she also went makeup-free, just adding a pop of color to her cheeks with a little bit of blush and also just a touch of lip gloss to hydrate her lips and give them a subtle sheen. This look allowed Katrina to flaunt her enviable natural beauty and her shiny inner glow. However, her smile totally deserves the crown.

As for her hairstyle, Kaif left her dark tresses open. This sleek and effortless hairstyle kept her hair out of the way while allowing it to flow freely down her back, all the while ensuring her beautiful face was visible. There's no doubt about it - we loved the diva's casual-style game.

So, what did you think of Katrina Kaif’s all-black airport look? Are you feeling inspired by this Katrina Kaif outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

